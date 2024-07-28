Lukas Studer will be reporting live from the Olympic Games in Paris every day for the next two weeks, alternating with SRF sports colleague Annette Fetscherin. Picture: SRF/Gian Vaitl

SRF sports presenter Lukas Studer will be reporting live from the Olympic Games in Paris. In an interview, the 47-year-old talks about an event that changed his life in one fell swoop.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lukas Studer is currently reporting from the Olympic Games in Paris for Swiss television SRF, alternating with Annette Fetscherin

In an interview with "Schweizer Illustrierte ", the 47-year-old gives an insight into his private life and also reveals that he has been dreaming of a beach bar for some time.

"I really do cry a lot, but they are always positive, grateful tears. In moments when I realize what a privileged life I have," says Studer. Show more

"In 2012, meningitis put me out of action from one minute to the next for three months."

In an interview with "Schweizer Illustrierte ", Lukas Studer looks back on the moment twelve years ago that showed him how quickly life can be over.

Since then, he has enjoyed life even more intensely - also because "nothing upsets him so quickly".

Little Lukas wanted to become a farmer or an animal rights activist

For the next two weeks, the 47-year-old will be reporting live from the Olympic Games in Paris every day, alternating with SRF colleague Annette Fetscherin.

As a child, however, little Lukas dreamed of becoming a farmer or an animal rights activist. This also has something to do with the fact that the Studer family lived next to a farm.

Today, the father of three children dreams of having his own beach bar in Costa Rica. "But if need be, one on Lake Pfäffikon will do," says Studer with a laugh.

Lukas Studer: "I really cry a lot"

Lukas Studer's trademark are his gilets. However, he doesn't spend most of his money on fashion, but on travel.

In an interview with "Schweizer Illustrierte", the sports presenter also reveals that he really does cry a lot, "but they are always positive, grateful tears".

Tears roll down Studer's cheeks in those moments when he realizes what a privileged life he has. But sometimes just a sunset is enough.

"Or when I hear beautiful national anthems or at a rousing concert." So it could well be that Lukas Studer will be seen with tears in his eyes more often in Paris over the next few days.

