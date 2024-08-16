Entertainer Stefan Raab steps into the TV boxing ring on September 14. He will fight boxing champ Regina Halmich for the third time. EPA DPA FILE

After his TV boxing match on September 15 against champ Regina Halmich, TV star Stefan Raab is planning the next blow: he is attacking his old "TV Total" show on ProSieben head-on with a new program.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you German cult entertainer Stefan Raab steps into the boxing ring on September 14 to fight champ Regina Halmich.

In 2015, Raab said goodbye - for the time being - to his successful TV career.

German media report that Raab is planning another frontal attack after the TV boxing match.

The Cologne native is launching a new primetime show format for RTL. In doing so, he will attack his rival ProSieben - and thus his own former cult show "TV Total". Show more

On September 14, the two rivals Regina Halmich (47) and Stefan Raab (57) will compete against each other in front of a sold-out crowd in Düsseldorf's PSD Dome. The duel will take place in front of 15,000 spectators and cameras.

Afterwards, Stefan Raab will really go all out and plan the next frontal attack, writes "Bild.de": Raab has planned a new format for RTL. The explosive thing about it? Raab's new show is to be shown for the first time on Wednesday evening immediately after his boxing match on TV and will search for Raab's successor. At prime time.

Stefan Raab is thus directly attacking ProSieben's cult show "TV Total". The show with which Raab himself became a TV star and which he hosted from 1999 to 2015. Comedian Sebastian Pufpaff (47) took over the show in 2021. "Bild.de" reports that there was a row behind the scenes between the predecessor and his successor.

"Stefan Raab is attacking his own baby"

An insider from production circles told "Bild": "What Stefan is doing now is a clear declaration of war. Not just between Raab and his successor, but between the broadcasters. Stefan is attacking his own baby."

What does RTL say about Raab's attack? A spokeswoman: "We are looking forward to the boxing match on September 14. We are not commenting on or confirming anything else."

More videos from the department