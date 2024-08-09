Steve Jobs' former yacht has rammed a yacht belonging to Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego off the coast of Naples. According to eyewitnesses, the damage is manageable.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you A yacht collided with another yacht.

The "Venus" that caused the mini-crash once belonged to the late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

The "Venus" rammed the "Lady Moura", which belongs to Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego. Show more

In July, two yachts collided off the coast of Naples. The former yacht "Venus", owned by Apple founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, rammed into the "Lady Moura", owned by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

The "Lady Moura" is worth 125 million dollars. Steve Jobs' former yacht now belongs to his widow. It is estimated to be worth up to 140 million dollars.

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego makes his point on Instagram: "I'd like to know what the captain and crew were doing that they didn't see a yacht the size of mine in front of them." At the end of his post, the billionaire adds that his followers should now buy Apple products.

Although there was only one scratch, it will cost a lot because it is big. According to the "Mallorca Zeitung" newspaper, eyewitnesses report that both yachts were at anchor. The collision happened because of a strong gust of wind - both yachts were pressed against each other.

