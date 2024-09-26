British model Naomi Campbell arrives at the inaugural King's Foundation Charity Awards at St. James's Palace in London. Archivbild: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Pool/AP

British top model Naomi Campbell has been disqualified from being a trustee of a charity for five years for allegedly embezzling donations. The Charity Commission had been investigating the charity "Fashion for Relief", founded by Campbell, for three years and on Thursday spoke of repeated "misconduct and mismanagement".

In a six-year period since 2016, only 8.5 percent of total expenditure was spent on charity, according to the report.

The investigation found that charity money was allegedly used for Campbell's stay at a luxury hotel in Cannes, spa treatments, room service and cigarettes. The trustees had explained that the hotel costs were usually covered by generous donors and therefore did not fall back on "Fashion for Relief". However, they did not provide any proof of this.

No comment on the allegations

Another trustee is alleged to have received 290,000 in unauthorized funds for consultancy services. She was disqualified for nine years. Another trustee was disqualified for four years.

"Fashion for Relief" was founded after Hurricane Katrina and was removed from the register of charities earlier this year. On its website, the organization claims to have raised more than 15 million dollars in donations.

The Charity Commission launched the investigation in 2021. The Commission announced that around £344,000 had been confiscated and a further £98,000 in charity funds had been protected. A spokesperson for Campbell initially declined to comment on the allegations.

