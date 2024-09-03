Swiss helps WWM record holder with Bayern question 33-year-old Niclas Schell is no stranger to the world of football and is even listed as a record-breaking extra joker in the Guinness Book of Records. Image: RTL / Guido Engels Only a few can claim that. Katharina Schwerke, who works as a production coordinator in film and TV, has already held an Oscar in her hand: "It's smaller than I thought." Image: RTL / Guido Engels Contestant Jutta Engel came second in the 1987/88 "Miss Germany" competition and won 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Guido Engels Holger Rohm from Putzbrunn proudly tells us that he named his vacuum cleaner "Günther" after Günther Jauch. Incidentally, some candidates do this. Image: RTL / Guido Engels Rohm drops out at 64,000 euros, securing the biggest prize and a place in the 3 million euro final along with all the other players. Image: RTL / Guido Engels Swiss helps WWM record holder with Bayern question 33-year-old Niclas Schell is no stranger to the world of football and is even listed as a record-breaking extra joker in the Guinness Book of Records. Image: RTL / Guido Engels Only a few can claim that. Katharina Schwerke, who works as a production coordinator in film and TV, has already held an Oscar in her hand: "It's smaller than I thought." Image: RTL / Guido Engels Contestant Jutta Engel came second in the 1987/88 "Miss Germany" competition and won 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Guido Engels Holger Rohm from Putzbrunn proudly tells us that he named his vacuum cleaner "Günther" after Günther Jauch. Incidentally, some candidates do this. Image: RTL / Guido Engels Rohm drops out at 64,000 euros, securing the biggest prize and a place in the 3 million euro final along with all the other players. Image: RTL / Guido Engels

As the additional joker who was consulted most often, Niclas Schell is even in the "Guinness Book of Records". The quiz pro is far less fortunate when it comes to his own bet in the "3 million euro week" of "Who wants to be a millionaire?".

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Niclas Schell starts "Who wants to be a millionaire?" with a record time and wins 16,000 euros.

He drops out at 32,000 euros, although his answer would have been correct.

Holger Rohm wins 64,000 euros and several candidates qualify for the final for 3 million euros. Show more

A new record? In just 2.12 seconds, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" contestant Niclas Schell answers the opening question at the start of the "3 Million Euro Week": "Name the 1st to 4th places in the final table of the 2023/24 men's Bundesliga football season".

The correct order: Bayer Leverkusen - VfB Stuttgart - Bayern Munich - RB Leipzig. Presenter Günther Jauch is amazed: "Normally people play the piano because they don't know, and then you're so quick to do it!" A good omen? Schell replies confidently: "I practiced it at home." The question was just right.

Schell, who works as a training consultant at the Federal Office for Social Security in Bonn, is no stranger to this. No one has been available as an extra joker in the audience as often as he has - of course, he only ever gave the right answers. The Remagen native is married and now has a six-month-old daughter, which prompted Jauch to joke after a smooth march to the 500-euro mark: "Your child must have been the richest newborn in Germany?"

Jauch jokingly asks about the baby's first small handbag. The candidate remains serious. He has bought a wardrobe from his WWM winnings (500 euros per correct tip), donated something to flood relief and also spent money on a baby carriage.

It's hardly worth getting up for Swiss public jokers

However, Schell's intuition fails him when it comes to 1000 euros. "Where is there a lively and not always legal back and forth in many places?" He doesn't know whether the green border, purple line, black threshold or red border is correct. Schell would most likely guess the red border. Thanks to the audience joker (89 percent), he opts for the green line. "At 2000, you're definitely back on track," the presenter tells him.

Jauch is right up to the 8000 mark. After that, Schell squanders one joker after another. How many Bundesliga goals did Gerd Müller score? As many as the hour has seconds? A day has minutes? The week has hours? The year has days?

The solution is almost obvious to Schell ("Isn't he the record scorer?"), but he asks Jauch which joker he can use ("Oh, what the hell"). The quiz presenter teases a little. "If you weren't too lazy to do the math, you'd figure it out yourself."

In the end, he didn't have to do the math, because there were 365 goals. The extra joker, a long-time Bayern Munich fan from Switzerland, guesses correctly. The Swiss will only receive a fraction of his 500-euro winnings, as he still has to pay tax on the money. "It wasn't really worth it for you to get up," Jauch jokes. It was for Schell. He gets further.

Even in England, all roads lead to Rome

With 16,000 euros, English skills are required. "What is an English expression? You ask holes in my stomach? Comes time, comes advice? All roads lead to Rome? I believe, I spider? Schell thinks he has heard the Gaga translation "I believe, I spider" before, but luckily relies on his telephone joker Steffen Löwe, who is currently writing an encyclopaedia about Gera. "All roads lead to Rome" is logged in.

16,000 euros is actually quite a lot, considering that Schell, as the lone joker in the audience, already answered the 125,000 euro question correctly. The nail-biting game continues for 32,000 euros. Which brand did the former Managing Director of Bahlsen sell under his first name? Schell still doesn't know after the 50:50 joker. He would have guessed "Lorenz Chips & Salzgebäck", but drops out at 16,000 euros. The answer would have been correct.

Candidate wins 64,000 euros thanks to his ex

The quick-witted Jutta Engel from Starnberg also wins 16,000 euros in an entertaining round of guessing. First she congratulates Günther Jauch a day early on his 25th WWM anniversary, then she unexpectedly hurls the "biggest insult in years" at the show host, who does not understand the additional joker acoustically.

Engel points out to Jauch that Thomas Gottschalk, whom she has met several times in her life, is advertising hearing aids. And then gives in. She also didn't understand where the candidate was coming from. They also talk about skinny-dipping.

Self-employed web developer Holger Rohm from Putzbrunn secures the biggest prize of 64,000 euros by calling his ex-wife Quynh Anh Rohm, of all people. Years ago, she won 125,000 euros on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". Katharina Schwerke from Berlin, a production coordinator in film and TV, drops out at 32,000 euros.

This means that all four have won the minimum amount of 16,000 euros and have thus qualified for the final to be broadcast on Thursday. Whoever is selected by Jauch will then have the chance to win 3 million euros.

