The death of former boy band singer Liam Payne, Spain's talented youngster Lamine Yamal making a big impression at the European Football Championships and Donald Trump being re-elected to the US presidency were also of particular interest to the Swiss googling population.
Other trendy questions included "How many municipalities does Switzerland have?", "What is non-binary?" and "What is a talahon?". The answer to the latter is provided right away: It is a term that young men, mostly with a migration background, use to describe themselves. They mean someone who is fixated on material status symbols and who presents himself as strong and fearless.
These are the most frequently asked why questions in Switzerland 2024