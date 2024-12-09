The European Football Championship and Nemo were the most popular Google search queries in Switzerland in 2024. Keystone

The technology company Google published its 2024 Year in Review on Tuesday. The search trends at a glance.

For its annual review, Google analyzed the terms for which the relevant search queries recorded a particularly strong increase in search interest in 2024 compared to the previous year.

These are the top search terms in Switzerland in 2024 European Football Championship

Nemo

Copa America

Donald Trump

Liam Payne

Olympia: Sport Climbing Combination

Kate Middleton

Alain Delon

US elections

Kamala Harris Show more

The death of former boy band singer Liam Payne, Spain's talented youngster Lamine Yamal making a big impression at the European Football Championships and Donald Trump being re-elected to the US presidency were also of particular interest to the Swiss googling population.

These are the top headlines in Switzerland 2024 Liam Payne

Sanija Ameti

Imane Khelif

Taylor Swift

Northern Lights Switzerland

P. Diddy

Ralf Schumacher

Bürgenstock

Dubai chocolate

Misox Show more

Other trendy questions included "How many municipalities does Switzerland have?", "What is non-binary?" and "What is a talahon?". The answer to the latter is provided right away: It is a term that young men, mostly with a migration background, use to describe themselves. They mean someone who is fixated on material status symbols and who presents himself as strong and fearless.

These are the most frequently asked why questions in Switzerland 2024 Why isn't Shaqiri playing?

Why do storks chatter?

Why is it raining so much?

Why is Mbappe wearing a mask?

Crime scene, why criticism?

Why don't I lose weight?

Why is Iran attacking Israel?

Why no meat on Good Friday?

Why are the farmers on strike?

Why does the CPU slow down when gaming? Show more

