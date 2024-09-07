Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga come together in an insane love story. But "Joker: Folie à deux" is not what you expect. An assessment after the premiere in Venice.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Joker" won Joaquin Phoenix the Oscar for Best Leading Role - now he has Lady Gaga to back him up.

The sequel takes a completely different path than many might expect. The movie is a musical that plays with different genres.

After the riots by Joker supporters, Arthur Fleck now has to stand trial. Show more

Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) committed countless crimes in the first part, including killing six people. Now he is facing trial - with the support of Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga).

The sequel by director Todd Phillips is a musical, but not just a musical: it is also a drama and an emotional love story between the two main characters.

The film celebrated its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival - how is this bold sequel being received by the international press? Our editor Gianluca Izzo watched the film on location and assesses "Joker: Folie à deux".

"Joker: Folie à deux" opens in all blue Cinema cinemas on October 3.

More videos from the section