Entire families are murdered, but there is no evidence. FBI agent Lee hunts the serial killer Longlegs, played by Nicolas Cage. This original horror film delivers what it promises - and remains exciting right to the end.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage face each other in the horror film "Longlegs".

The young FBI agent is trying to track down the serial killer Longlegs.

How does he manage to kill entire families without entering a house? Another top-class horror film at last. Show more

A completely disfigured Nicolas Cage behaves disgustingly and bizarrely in the new horror film "Longlegs". The film was preceded by a clever marketing strategy, which ultimately gave it a strong theatrical release in the USA.

And that's another reason why "Longlegs" is now being released in our cinemas.

In a short teaser for the film starring the young actress Maika Monroe and the veteran Cage, you see them in front of an interrogation room. Her heartbeat is audible, when she opens the door and sees Cage in full mask, her pulse doubles. The tension is palpable - without even showing the serial killer Longlegs.

Can you stand the mystery, the disgust, the lurking evil? "Longlegs" is convincing across the board.

"Longlegs" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from August 8.

