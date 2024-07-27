The Gonzen is a landmark of Sarganserland - iron was mined in its interior for a long time. Bild: bergwerk-gonzen.ch

Summer is finally here. With temperatures reaching over 30 degrees, the Swiss like to cool off from time to time in these five accessible mountain tunnels and caves.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Something different: there are many mines in Switzerland that are no longer in operation but can be visited.

When it gets really hot in summer, you can cool off inside the mountains.

For example, you can visit the Gonzen mine in Sarganserland or the Gondo gold mines in Valais. Show more

When the thermometer climbs to over 30 degrees, it can get too hot for some people. You can cool off at the lake, river or swimming pool. But if you don't just want to lie around on a bath towel, but want to do something instead, you'll find a pleasantly cool climate inside the mountains.

We're talking about accessible tunnels, which can be found all over Switzerland. In the mines, you not only learn exciting things about the history of mining, but also keep a cool head during a fun activity for young and old.

1st Gonzen in Sargans SG

The tunnel inside the Gonzen was once the largest iron mine in Switzerland. However, since operations ceased there in 1966 - for economic reasons - iron has no longer been mined there. However, you can still visit the more than 90 kilometers of tunnels in the Gonzen mine.

Visitors take the original mine train two kilometers into the mountain, then continue on foot. During a guided tour or in the museum, you can gain an insight into the history, geology, mining technology and economic significance of the mine in the Sarganserland region. However, if you venture out on an excursion, don't forget your jacket, as it can be up to 13 degrees in the tunnels.

You can find more information here. The mine states on its website: "Registration is essential."

2nd Landesplattenberg mine in Engi GL

Anyone walking through the tunnel system of the Landesplattenberg Engi - where it is between 11 and 13 degrees - will quickly realize what the main focus here once was: In the Glarus Sernftal valley, men used to mine slate. The black stone was once an important source of income for the state of Glarus and the village of Engi, but operations were discontinued in 1961 for economic reasons.

Thanks to the Landesplattenberg Engi Foundation, the labyrinthine system of tunnels has been preserved as a historical monument. On a guided tour, visitors can learn more about the tunnel's past and embark on a journey through time. Landesplattenberg Engi was first mentioned in a document in 1565.

You can find more information here.

3rd Gondo gold mines in Zwischbergental VS

Gold was already being mined in Gondo in the Middle Ages. Where the ancient Romans once laboriously extracted gold-bearing ore from the mountain two thousand years ago, visitors can now go in search of the precious metal themselves in the mines and in the river.

The gold mines in the Zwischenbergental valley, which were shut down almost 120 years ago, have been converted into a visitor mine in recent years. Rolf Gruber is a master gold panner and takes his guests on a journey into the history of Swiss gold. A little tip: it's around ten degrees in the mine.

You can find more information here.

4th salt mines in Bex VD

Salt is mined in Switzerland. Something that perhaps not many people know, but has been happening in the canton of Vaud since the 15th century. Today, the salt mines of Bex are considered the oldest active mines in the country. Around 30,000 tons are extracted there every year.

Visitors to the salt mine can explore a labyrinth of tunnels and shafts over 50 kilometers long. In the museum or on a tour of the mine, you can learn more about the various salt mining techniques and the history of the mine from its beginnings in 1684 to the present day.

The mine train takes visitors inside the mine and to the restaurant, which is located 400 meters deep in the mountain. Afterwards, you can discover impressive salt water reservoirs on foot. The temperature in the mines of Bex is around 18 degrees all year round.

You can find more information here.

5. asphalt mines in Val-de-Travers NE

It's really fresh in the mines near La Presta: the temperature there is eight degrees all year round. What was once mined there? From 1712 to 1986, asphalt was mined there in the Val-de-Travers by hand or industrially.

Of the 100 kilometers of tunnels on several levels, one kilometer is now open to the public. Every year, around 22,000 people visit the asphalt mines. A guided tour explains how the blasters used to carry out their work.

You can find more information here.

