The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel promises to be a musically diverse spectacle. Many countries have already announced their acts. blue News gives you an overview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ESC 2025 in Basel offers a broad musical spectrum with newcomers such as Klavdia (Greece) and established artists such as Melody (Spain).

Luxembourg is making a strong comeback after a 31-year break with Laura Thorn, while newcomers such as Claude (Netherlands) and JJ (Austria) will be representing their countries.

While some acts such as Red Sebastian (Belgium) with "Strobe Lights" have already unveiled their songs, other contributions, including those from France, Israel and Cyprus, remain a secret. Show more

Albania: Shkodra Elektronike with "Zjerm"

Shortly before Christmas, the duo will be chosen from 15 finalists at the Albanian "Festivali i Këngës" as the act for "Eurovision" 2025.

The duo consists of singer Beatriçe Gjergji and producer Kolë Laca, both of whom are also songwriters. As children, they immigrated from Shkodër in Albania to Italy, where they now reinterpret the traditional songs of their home town with electronic music. In Basel, they will perform their song "Zjerm" (Albanian for fire), which is intended to "preserve an archaic and evocative tension" "as a call that connects the past with the present."

Azerbaijan: Mamagama (song still unknown)

"All good things come in threes" - this seems to apply to the three musicians Asaf (singer), Huss (guitar) and Arif (drums). The group has been around for four years and has enjoyed international success. Their music combines traditional Arabic sounds with a modern rock and pop style. Their name "Mamagama" stands for "Mama", as a symbol of the source of life, while "Gama" stands for the breadth of their musical spectrum.

"We are incredibly excited and believe that our performance will leave a lasting impression," says Asaf.

Belgium: Red Sebastian with "Strobe Lights"

As a teenager, Seppe Herremann, now Red Sebastian, made it to the final of the show "Belgium's Got Talent" and became a household name. His passion was encouraged at the conservatory in the Belgian port city of Ghent. He even receives lessons from Gustaph, the participant in ESC 2023 - so he should be prepared.

On February 1, he also manages to win over the audience and jury at the national "Eurosong" competition with a clear majority. Belgium celebrated its only success in 1986 with 13-year-old Sandra Kim, the youngest participant in ESC history to date.

Finland: Erika Vikman with "I'm coming"

Vikman is the winner of the Finnish preliminary round "Uuden Muusiikin Kilpailu" (UMK) and is therefore taking part in this year's ESC. She became a Finnish star in 2016 when she won the "Tangomarkkinat Festival". She signed a record deal with Warner Music and Mökkitie Records in 2019, performed with "UMK" for the first time in 2016 and released her first album a year later. Her aim is to break the conservative image of women: "You can't reveal too much, otherwise you'll be labeled a whore. Someone had to pop the cork to get the champagne flowing!" she explains.

Finland has already broken several records: in 2001 they achieved the highest score and in 2015 Finland won the ESC with the shortest song.

France: Louane (song still unknown)

Louane has been a superstar in France since she appeared on "The Voice" at the age of 16 and was awarded the "César" film prize two years later as the lead actress in the film "La Famille Bélier". With her role as the singing daughter of a deaf family, she touched the whole of France and became an icon for many young girls. Her hits and albums reached the hearts of millions of people and brought her further awards and sold-out shows. With her profound music, she is the voice of her generation.

Greece: Klavdia with "Asteromáta"

The finalist of "The Voice of Greece" and winner of the Greek song contest "Ethnikós Telikós" will represent her country at the ESC in Basel with the song "Asteromáta".

Despite being only 22 years old, she already has platinum singles on her wall. She also has a lot of followers on social media. She has already accompanied Greek stars such as Dionsys Savvopoulus, Konstantinos Argyros and Girogos Sampanis with her soulful voice.

Israel: Yuval Raphael (song still unknown)

Yuval Raphael only became famous last year through her participation in the show "The Rising Star" and secured her place in this year's ESC with her success. Her childhood in Ra'anana was shaped by the music of well-known artists such as Beyoncé and Céline Dion, but also rock bands such as the Scorpions. Her voice is characterized by a special emotionality.

Last year, her compatriot Eden Golan made it to 5th place in the ESC final with "Hurricane" - can Yuval top this ranking?

Ireland: EMMY with "Laika Party"

EMMY grew up in a musical family, so she and her brother were already writing their own songs at the age of 7. At 15, she took part in the "Melodi Grand Prix Junior" music competition and then 6 years later in the "Melodi Grand Prix", where she reached the final but narrowly missed out on taking part in the ESC. This year she actually manages to represent her country at the ESC. Because, she boxed her way through the Irish "Late Late Show".

Ireland's singers have achieved fame and glory at the ESC to date.

Latvia: Tatumeitas with "Bur man laimi"

Their music is characterized by a strong mixture of pop and Latvian folk music. Their music won them the "Golden Microphone" award twice for the best album in the folk/world music category - once in 2018 with their debut album "Tautumeitas" and two years later with their album "Dziesmas no Aulejas". And the group knows something about music, as several members studied ethnomusicology.

The group has already performed in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, France, Poland and even Switzerland - it is possible that there will also be a few fans among the Swiss audience at the ESC in Basel.

Luxembourg: Laura Thorn with "La Poupée Monte Le Son"

After a 31-year break, Luxembourg celebrated its ESC comeback in 2024. Laura Thorn got her ticket to the ESC 2025 at the big "Luxembourg Song Contest" with the song "La Poupée Monte Le Son", which she will also present in Basel.

Thorn works full-time as a teacher at the Esch/Alzette Music Conservatory and is considered a true multi-talented musician: she plays the piano, keyboard and cello, loves chamber music and dance and has a master's degree in music education and theory.

Malta: Miriana Conte with "Kant" (singing)

The half-Italian Miriana Conte wins the final of the "Malta Eurovision Song Contest" against 15 competitors. Conte had already tried her luck at the show in 2022 and came sixth with the song "Look What You've Done Now". She also took part in the show "X Factor Malta" twice. Once with the group 4th Line and later as a soloist. But both times she left the stage without winning. Now she has her chance at the ESC. The fact that her song is Maltese is a rarity at the Eurovision Song Contest so far.

Montenegro: Nina Žižić with "Dobrodošli"

Nina Žižić has been a singer and songwriter for two decades and already appeared on stage at the ESC in 2013 - back then as a feature act of the duo Who See with the song "Igranka". Since then, she has established herself as a successful solo artist with songs such as "Strogo Povjerljivo" and "Rijeka Suza".

Her participation in the new preliminary round format "Montesong" will bring her great attention in 2024. Her powerful voice promises a rousing performance at the ESC in Basel.

Netherlands: Claude (song still unknown)

Claude Kiambe, 21 years old, is originally from Congo and is a real hit. Out of 331 applicants, he was chosen to represent the Netherlands at the ESC.

Shortly after Claude immigrated to Holland with his family, he discovered the ESC and learned to love it. His breakthrough came three years ago with his debut single "Ladada" (Mon dernier mot)", the French-English version of which also hit the charts abroad.

The selection committee said it had chosen "a meaningful, unifying and hit song with international appeal for hearts big and small" for ESC 2025.

Austria: JJ (song still unknown)

The young countertenor JJ, real name Johanes Pietsch, will be coming to Basel in March with his extraordinary voice, which reaches into the soprano range. Having grown up in Dubai, he returned to his native Vienna in 2016 to perform in the ORF show "Starmania".

Austria is already busy searching for the perfect song for the ESC 2025 in summer 2024 and JJ makes it. He is an artist who combines pop and classical music. He could spring a surprise with his performance.

Slovenia: Klemen with "How Much Time Do We Have Left?"

On February 1, 2025, Klemen Slakonja secured victory in the national preliminary round "EMA" after missing out on the competition for the last two years. The audience is clearly behind him: he receives over 66 percent of the votes.

Klemen began his TV career in 2007 with musical parodies of Slovenian singers in the program "Hri-bar" and later hosted several TV shows. In recent years, he has concentrated on songwriting and music production. His first solo album, recorded in London, will be released this year and includes ten new tracks that reflect his artistic development.

Spain: Melody with "Esa Diva"

Melody landed her first hit at the age of ten: "El Baile Del Gorila". Since then, she has released six albums and has been performing on stage for 25 years. She won the "Benidorm" festival in 2025 and qualified for the ESC.

In addition to her music career, she has appeared in TV shows such as "Tu Cara Me Suena" and the series "Arde Madrid". Melody is full of energy and surprises. The biggest surprise would be to win the ESC for Spain for the first time since the 1960s.

Czech Republic: ADONXS with "Kiss Kiss Goodbye"

Adam Pavlovčin, better known as ADONXS, is a real stage talent: he is not only a singer, but also a model and dancer. He describes his competition entry for Basel as "uncompromising, cheeky, sometimes cinematic and with room to dance".

ADONXS began his musical career by winning "SuperStar Czech-Slovakia" in 2021, after which he released his debut album "Age of ADONXS".

He has been influenced by legends such as Queen, Prince and Elton John, and currently counts Conan Grey, RAYE and Troye Sivan among his inspirations.

Ukraine: Ziferblat with "Bird of Pray"

The trio Ziferblat, which was founded in 2015, represents a new generation of Ukrainian music with its original multi-instrumental sounds.

In 2024, they took part in the Ukrainian pre-selection for the ESC with the song "Place I Call Home". They narrowly missed out and ended up in second place. Their song "Bird of Play", with which they will now compete in Basel, conveys the hope of the Ukrainian people and the reality they are confronted with every day.

Cyprus: Theo Evan (song still unknown)

Theo has been active in music, acting and dancing since the age of seven and began songwriting in his youth. Evan's ambitions were recognized and encouraged early on.

After graduating from the English School in Nicosia, he moved to the USA to study music and performance at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he graduated with honors. He released his debut single "The Wall" in 2021 and also appeared as an extra in the HBO series "Euphoria".