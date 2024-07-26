Justin Timberlake's mugshot for drunk driving went viral. A look into his past shows: it's not his first scandal. Find out what else is tarnishing the pop star's good image in the video.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Justin Timberlake is due in court on July 26 for drunk driving.

It's not the first scandal to tarnish the 43-year-old pop singer's clean-cut image.

In her memoirs, ex-girlfriend Britney Spears accuses him of pressuring her to have an abortion.

His performance with Janet Jackson at the 2004 Super Bowl went down in history as Nipplegate. The singer unintentionally exposed his colleague's breast. Show more

