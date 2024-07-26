Justin Timberlake's mugshot for drunk driving went viral. A look into his past shows: it's not his first scandal. Find out what else is tarnishing the pop star's good image in the video.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Justin Timberlake is due in court on July 26 for drunk driving.
- It's not the first scandal to tarnish the 43-year-old pop singer's clean-cut image.
- In her memoirs, ex-girlfriend Britney Spears accuses him of pressuring her to have an abortion.
- His performance with Janet Jackson at the 2004 Super Bowl went down in history as Nipplegate. The singer unintentionally exposed his colleague's breast.
