Lea Oetiker, News Editor, would love to visit India because she thinks the Asian country is the complete opposite of Switzerland. One of India's greatest sights: the Taj Mahal. Unsplash/insolitus

Who doesn't dream of faraway places from time to time? Wouldn't you sometimes just like to escape from everyday life and beam yourself away somewhere else? The blue News editors reveal their dream destinations.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Surely everyone has at least one travel destination that they absolutely want to visit.

Find out which places and countries are on the blue News editorial team's bucket list here.

The travel inspiration not only includes places that we would like to visit, but also places that we have already visited and mean a lot to us. Show more

Our planet has countless beautiful places to offer. There are so many destinations to discover, but it's usually a vicious circle: if you have the money to travel, there's hardly any time - and conversely, if you have the time to discover the world, you're short of money.

But dreaming should be allowed. Just close your eyes for a moment, travel to a dream destination in your mind and escape the daily grind. We'll tell you where we would go if we had the choice. Some blue News editors would choose destinations they have never visited but have long had on their bucket list. For others, it would be cities and countries that have conquered a very special place in their hearts.

Cartagena, Colombia

Oh, how long I've been dreaming of Colombia. The South American country has pretty much everything to offer: from lush green jungles and vibrant cities to paradisiacal dream beaches. I can't really say what exactly made Colombia my dream destination. But a Netflix series is certainly partly to blame. No, I'm not talking about "Narcos" - although I have admittedly seen it - but about the series "Siempre Bruja" (nothing outstanding), which was filmed in Cartagena. Since then, the city with its lively streets, colorful houses and beautiful beaches on the Caribbean Sea has been at the top of my bucket list, which is still very long anyway. Incidentally, the Rock of Guatapé is also on it.

Vanessa Büchel, Editor News & Entertainment

Pucón, Chile

Pucón in Chile is my home village and a real tourist magnet. My family runs Camping Olga there, including glamping in the nearby Huerquehue National Park. It's my absolute favorite place in the world and my safe space. A real tip for anyone who has always wanted to travel to Chile.

Yaiza Munoz Rojas, Social Media Content Creator

Huerquehue National Park is located near Pucón in Chile. camping-olga.cl

New York, USA

The first time I visited Manhattan, New York, I thought I was drowning in the hustle and bustle of people, cars and skyscrapers. This city never sleeps. A peculiarity that I quickly learned to love as a country bumpkin. I haven't been to the Big Apple for more than 15 years now. That makes my longing to visit again all the greater.

Bruno Bötschi, Editor Life

Bhutan

I always have a great time in Asia. Everything is foreign, unknown, exotic. I've already traveled to a few countries in Asia, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Taiwan. Bhutan is currently at the top of my bucket list. This small country is not measured by gross domestic product (GDP), but by gross national happiness (GNH). This unique development model emphasizes the well-being of the population and the protection of the environment. The aim is to create a balance between material and spiritual values. I want to explore that. And as tourist visas are subject to quotas, Bhutan should not (yet) be too overcrowded. The country has declared war on overtourism, which is another plus point.

Carlotta Henggeler, Editor Entertainment

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

If I had to choose a travel destination right now, my choice would be Ulaanbaatar or Mongolia as a whole. Wow, the nature there - I've never been there, but I imagine it's breathtaking! And I'm also very interested in the history behind the country in East Asia.

Valérie Glutz, Senior SEO Specialist

Philippines

My absolute dream destination is the Philippines, where I travel to every year with my wife. For me, there is no more beautiful country where you can still enjoy real peace and quiet. The people are incredibly friendly and welcoming, and the country offers a unique mix of untouched nature - above and below the water -, variety and many undiscovered places.

Marc Peter, Senior System Engineer and Broadcast

The small island of Canigao is located near Maasin Leyte. The area is known for its rich fishing grounds, picturesque coral reefs and beaches suitable for diving. Marc Peter

India

India is currently at the top of my list of places I would like to visit at least once in my life. For many people, this may not be an entirely comprehensible wish. I'm probably drawn there because the country, the culture, the food and everything else is the complete opposite of Switzerland. I imagine it to be loud and chaotic, but above all wonderfully diverse.

Lea Oetiker, Editor News

Deadvlei, Namibia

I've been to Namibia several times, but I always enjoy going back to this African country. It's simply a dream - the wildlife, endless expanses and varied landscape are impressive and addictive. Anyone traveling to Namibia should plan at least three weeks. My favorite destinations are the Etosha National Park, Sesriem (Deadvlei), Fish River and the coastal region around Swakopmund.

Jüri Christen, video journalist Sports

An elephant in Etosha National Park. Jüri Christen

Edinburgh, Scotland

Scotland is and remains my dream destination. There's something about the harsh weather that makes you forget your worries and thoughts. The nature is so diverse that you have to travel for more than a week. The country offers coastlines, cliffs, mountains, lochs, meadows, forests, castles and towns with excellent pubs and restaurants. A glass of whiskey is a must on a real Scotland trip and an overnight stay in one of the many castles is also a must. The best times to visit Scotland are spring and fall, when everything is in bloom or fading away.

Samuel Walder, Editor News

Noordwijk aan Zee, Netherlands

When everyone is always traveling south, I'm drawn north to Noordwijk aan Zee in Holland: a small town on the coast that many city dwellers (Rotterdam, Amsterdam, The Hague - all about 30 to 45 minutes away) choose as a weekend getaway destination. The beaches are spacious, you don't have to fight for sun loungers and the bathing towels don't line up close together. And no oppressive heat in summer either! Most of the beach bars/restaurants are boho-chic, where you can have breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Linda Felix, Head of Scheduling/Administration

Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany

My favorite travel destination is not far away, but just over the border: Freiburg im Breisgau offers a wide selection of top restaurants and cafés. My favorite addresses: The Strasscafe on Herrenstrasse serves the most delicious coffee in the world, Stefans Käsekuchen on Münstermarkt serves the most delicious cheesecake in the world and Vitaminlädele, located on Schusterstrasse, is the best juice store in the world. It's also worth eating the legendary Münsterwurst on Münsterplatz - it's also available in a tofu version.

David Geiger, Head of Program Planning

Lower Engadine, Switzerland

While many people dream of exotic places, I am drawn to the Lower Engadine right now in the fall. During the transition period, it looks like another planet - Indian summer made in Switzerland. One of my absolute favorite places is between Ftan and Ardez. The light, the colors, the scent of the forests: simply stunningly beautiful.

Martin Bloch, Head of Newsroom & Distribution

The Lower Engadine is particularly magical in the fall. Martin Bloch

More videos from the department