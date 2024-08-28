During the summer vacation period, i.e. from the beginning of July to mid-August, 2.8 million passengers flew with Swiss. This corresponds to an increase of 8 percent compared to the same period last year, the company writes in a press release. The record day was July 14, when more than 63,000 passengers boarded a Swiss aircraft.
Swiss' most popular short-haul destinations during the summer vacations:
Despite the high demand, the airline's own ambition has clouded its balance sheet: so far this year, the airline has missed its own target of a punctuality rate of 70 percent. However, punctuality has increased by 3 percentage points compared to the previous year due to various measures taken: By August 18, 64 percent of flights had taken off on time this year.
Swiss' most popular long-haul destinations during the summer vacation:
In the summer months, however, more passengers were affected by "irregularities" than in the previous year, the press release continues. For the most part, however, these were not caused by Swiss itself, but by external factors such as thunderstorms or bottlenecks in European air traffic control and the resulting delays.