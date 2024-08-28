Swiss has missed its own punctuality target. Swiss International Air Lines

Swiss has drawn a mixed balance for its flight operations during the summer vacations. The airline announces that it missed its own punctuality target and reveals the most popular destinations.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you London (short-haul) and New York (long-haul) are the most popular Swiss destinations during the summer vacation.

However, the Swiss airline's planes did not depart as punctually as it claims.

In addition, more passengers were affected by irregularities in flight operations. Show more

During the summer vacation period, i.e. from the beginning of July to mid-August, 2.8 million passengers flew with Swiss. This corresponds to an increase of 8 percent compared to the same period last year, the company writes in a press release. The record day was July 14, when more than 63,000 passengers boarded a Swiss aircraft.

Swiss' most popular short-haul destinations during the summer vacations: 1. London

2. Barcelona

3. Malaga

4. Stockholm

5. Valencia Show more

Despite the high demand, the airline's own ambition has clouded its balance sheet: so far this year, the airline has missed its own target of a punctuality rate of 70 percent. However, punctuality has increased by 3 percentage points compared to the previous year due to various measures taken: By August 18, 64 percent of flights had taken off on time this year.

Swiss' most popular long-haul destinations during the summer vacation: 1. New York

2. Boston

3. Miami

4. Bangkok

5. Los Angeles Show more

In the summer months, however, more passengers were affected by "irregularities" than in the previous year, the press release continues. For the most part, however, these were not caused by Swiss itself, but by external factors such as thunderstorms or bottlenecks in European air traffic control and the resulting delays.