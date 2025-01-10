Inferno in Hollywood: These celebrities lose their homes to the flames Anthony Hopkins only moved into his Pacific Palisades home in 2021 - now he has lost the property to fire. It is the actor's second home to go up in flames: in 2000, his house in London burned down. Image: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP/dpa Colbie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") and husband Taran Killam have to move into a new home with their two daughters. Their house was razed to the ground by fire. Image: IMAGO/Newscom / AdMedia Comedian Eugene Levy saw the black smoke coming as he left his house near Temescal Canyon. Hours later it was burnt to the ground. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA John Goodman also lived in the Pacific Palisades and his house was destroyed. Image: imago/Future Image Jeff Bridges and his siblings inherited their home from their parents - now the property in Malibu has burned down. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa "Their oasis" has been destroyed, wrote Tina Knowles on social media. The mother of Beyoncé and Solange is in mourning, but thanks the many helpers in this time of crisis. Image: imago Billy Crystal ("When Harry met Sally") said he had raised children and grandchildren in his home in Pacific Palisades - now it's all gone. The actor remains positive: "This community will be rebuilt". Image: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP/dpa Singer Jhene Aiko also wrote on Instagram that her house had been destroyed: "All our things are burnt, God bless us." Image: IMAGO/Newscom / AdMedia "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey also has to look for a new home, her house has been completely destroyed. Image: ABC via Getty Images Comedian Anna Faris ("Scary Movie") and her family also had to move - their house in the Pacific Palisades burned down. Image: imago stock&people Inferno in Hollywood: These celebrities lose their homes to the flames Anthony Hopkins only moved into his Pacific Palisades home in 2021 - now he has lost the property to fire. It is the actor's second home to go up in flames: in 2000, his house in London burned down. Image: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP/dpa Colbie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") and husband Taran Killam have to move into a new home with their two daughters. Their house was razed to the ground by fire. Image: IMAGO/Newscom / AdMedia Comedian Eugene Levy saw the black smoke coming as he left his house near Temescal Canyon. Hours later it was burnt to the ground. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA John Goodman also lived in the Pacific Palisades and his house was destroyed. Image: imago/Future Image Jeff Bridges and his siblings inherited their home from their parents - now the property in Malibu has burned down. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa "Their oasis" has been destroyed, wrote Tina Knowles on social media. The mother of Beyoncé and Solange is in mourning, but thanks the many helpers in this time of crisis. Image: imago Billy Crystal ("When Harry met Sally") said he had raised children and grandchildren in his home in Pacific Palisades - now it's all gone. The actor remains positive: "This community will be rebuilt". Image: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP/dpa Singer Jhene Aiko also wrote on Instagram that her house had been destroyed: "All our things are burnt, God bless us." Image: IMAGO/Newscom / AdMedia "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey also has to look for a new home, her house has been completely destroyed. Image: ABC via Getty Images Comedian Anna Faris ("Scary Movie") and her family also had to move - their house in the Pacific Palisades burned down. Image: imago stock&people

The devastating fires in Southern California have forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Among those affected are celebrities who are now standing in front of the ruins of their homes.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Major fires in Southern California force tens of thousands to flee - celebrities also have to leave their homes.

Actresses Milo Ventimiglia and Paris Hilton have lost their homes in the fires and are sharing their experiences on social media.

Despite progress in fighting the fires, new hotspots continue to emerge. Show more

Large fires are destroying Southern California, forcing thousands of residents to leave their homes and flee. Although some fires are slowly being brought under control, new hotspots continue to emerge.

More than 80,000 people have had to be evacuated so far - including some celebrities who have lived in that area of Los Angeles for decades. Many actors and actresses have already confirmed that their homes have burned down.

Among the victims is actor Milo Ventimiglia, who returns to the ruins of his home. CBS films him rummaging through the remains.

Actor Milo Ventimiglia tells CBS News’ @TonyDokoupil he helplessly watched his home burn to the ground through security cameras. The 47-year-old father-to-be returned to his property to see what was left. pic.twitter.com/jidcR5ZAsY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 10, 2025

It-girl Paris Hilton also finds nothing but ashes: The 43-year-old sees her house in flames as she watches the news at a relative's house. She posts a short video on Instagram with the words: "My heart is broken. I'm watching the news with my family and we see our home in Malibu burning down live on TV. So many beautiful memories we had created there."

Days later, she is there herself and finds nothing but a pile of ashes next to the steel front door. She posts a short video of the destruction on X.

In the picture gallery you will find more celebrities who are mourning the loss of their belongings, but were at least able to get themselves to safety in time.

More from the Entertainment section