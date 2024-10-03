Silver cutlery turns black after a while or sometimes water stains, detergent residue or flash rust remain on forks, knives and spoons after a wash. Unsplash/alterego_swiss

Has your silver cutlery become stained after washing, tarnished or rusted? Use simple household remedies to polish your fork, knife and spoon back to a high shine.

Vanessa Büchel

A mixture of baking soda, vinegar and rinse aid, poured over boiling water, cleans dirty silver effectively.

Home remedies such as citric acid or salt will make silver cutlery shine again. Show more

Good cutlery must be brought for a visit. But as soon as it is taken out of the drawer, the surprise is big: the silver is tarnished, has water stains or flash rust. The problem is particularly familiar to anyone who doesn't use their good cutlery often.

The simplest solution to avoid tarnishing is to use the silver cutlery regularly. This is usually due to non-use - a normal reaction of the precious metal to the outside air.

If you still want to keep your good cutlery for special occasions, there are a few household remedies that will help you polish it before use.

If cutlery comes out of the dishwasher stained, please note the following: The cutlery basket should not be overloaded too much so that the water can get everywhere.

Be sure to check whether the machine has enough salt.

Perhaps the machine is due for a thorough clean or descaling. Show more

A little tip on the side: aluminum foil in the dishwasher is a blessing for silver cutlery, because thanks to a reaction with the dishwasher detergent, forks, knives and spoons shine like new after the wash cycle. This also prevents rust film.

Baking soda, vinegar and rinse aid

As is so often the case, TikTokers also have helpful tips for this problem. The most frequently recommended is a mixture of baking soda, vinegar and rinse aid. To do this, place the cutlery in a bowl, sprinkle a sachet of baking soda over it and add about three tablespoons. Then soak generously with rinse aid and pour boiling water over the container. Leave to soak for a quarter of an hour and polish - the good pieces are ready.

Citric acid

The good lemon has a number of abilities. One of them is that you can use it to make silver cutlery shine again. To benefit from this, simply mix some citric acid with water in a container, add the cutlery and leave to work. Use an old toothbrush to get rid of any stains - and finally dry well so that it shines in all its glory.

Salt

Something that everyone is sure to have at home: salt - it makes silver cutlery shine like new. You will also need aluminum foil for this method, which you first use to line the container. Then sprinkle a generous amount of salt over the cutlery to be polished, pour hot water over it, leave to soak and dry well.

