Have you ever wanted to go on a trip around the world but didn't dare? Professional dancer Jasmin Ottenburg from Basel took the plunge and tells us what she gave up for it.

Selena Bao

No time? blue News summarizes for you 33-year-old Jasmin Ottenburg from Basel is living her dream as a dancer on a cruise ship.

Her journey began seven months ago on the Costa Smeralda.

After a short break in Switzerland, she wants to set off again - but it remains to be seen where.

But life at sea is not all glamorous - in the video Jasmin reveals what she had to give up. Show more

«I quit everywhere on the same day.»

From Baslerin to Baslerin: Jasmin Ottenburg (33) tells our editor Selena about her big dance adventure. Her journey on the huge Costa Smeralda cruise ship began almost 7 months ago. But the journey is now coming to an end - the ship will soon be docking in Europe again. For Jasmin, however, this is just a stopover: a four-month break in Switzerland and then it's time to move on. She doesn't know where yet. But she certainly won't be bored.

The professional dancer started dancing at home, where she performed her dance routines in front of family and friends as a child. At the age of 11, she finally found a dance school to attend and finally, at 16, she began professional dance training. She later taught herself in Switzerland and also became a qualified fitness trainer. But she only found her true happiness on the high seas.

Many people have this one dream and think to themselves: "What would it be like if I just gave it a go?" - Jasmin did too. What made her turn her life completely upside down? "At some point, I woke up and realized that I had worked it all out for myself and could do it again and again. I quit everywhere the same day."

«It's not for everyone.»

Traveling to a new place every day - sounds great. But Jasmin also admits that the dream has its downsides. She wouldn't recommend it to everyone. After all, those who are constantly on the move also give up a lot: limited privacy, social contacts and space.

In the video, she explains what drives Jasmin and what challenges life on board entails.

