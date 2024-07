There won't be an Olympic gold medal, but this cat definitely deserves an award. Watch the video to see how the athletic animal swings over the parallel bars.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a cat café in Jiangsu, China, sporting activity is a top priority.

A cat shows the enthusiastic visitors its skills on the parallel bars.

The animal swings skillfully over the two bars with its front paws. Show more

