Beach holes can be deadly. Imago/Chris Emil Janßen

Time and again, shark attacks on beaches end fatally. But sand holes apparently cause even more deaths.

Sven Ziegler

Sand pits are apparently more dangerous than shark attacks, researchers have found.

During the vacation season, many people flock to the beaches. A popular activity: building sandcastles and trenches.

However, research shows that digging sand holes can be more dangerous than a shark attack. According to "ScienceAlert", people suffocate more often in sand pits on the beach than from shark attacks.

In 2023, there were 14 confirmed fatal shark attacks worldwide, while between 1997 and 2007, 31 people died from collapsing sand pits in the USA alone. Such accidents have also been reported in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and the UK. In Germany, however, there have been no known deaths caused by sand holes in recent years.

Holes should be plugged

Sand holes appear harmless, but can become dangerous if they are deep enough and collapse. The holes that led to fatal accidents usually had a diameter of 0.6 to 4.6 meters and a depth of 0.6 to 3.7 meters.

The researchers advise that potentially dangerous sand holes on the beach should be dug up again quickly to avoid accidents. Even shallow holes can lead to injuries if someone steps into them.