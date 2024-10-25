In the movie "When Harry Met Sally", Meg Ryan fakes an orgasm in a diner. Billy Crystal (right) watched the movie with Princess Diana at the premiere. Castle Rock Entertainment

Princess Diana had great fun with the fake orgasm scene in "Harry and Sally". That's according to actor Billy Crystal, who sat next to Lady Di at the premiere of the film.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Billy Crystal told "The View" on the 35th anniversary of "When Harry Met Sally" about the premiere with Princess Diana, who humorously recorded the famous orgasm scene.

The audience watched Diana's reaction with rapt attention, whereupon she began to laugh out loud - a moment that Crystal remembers as "spectacular".

The scene still haunts Meg Ryan to this day; the table in the restaurant is still marked as the location of the famous scene. Show more

In honor of the 35th anniversary of the rom-com "When Harry Met Sally", Billy Crystal visited the US breakfast television show "The View". The star of the film talked about the premiere he attended with Princess Diana.

As "Decider" writes, the actor was taken with the princess - as many people were at the time. The princess sat between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, who play the protagonists in the classic. "Diana was incredible," he says, "We sit in the balcony of the movie theater. Trumpets can be heard as we walk in." This is normal when going to the movies, jokes the 76-year-old.

When it comes to the infamous orgasm scene on the screen, the auditorium is audibly embarrassed. Meg Ryan loudly fakes an orgasm - in the middle of a restaurant.

"I wouldn't have wanted to see her again"

"The whole audience below us turned around to see the Princess's reaction," recalls Crystal. Fortunately, Princess Diana had a sense of humor - there was a reason why she was called the "People's Princess".

"She started laughing, a hearty laugh. If we'd been on a date, I wouldn't have wanted to see her again," says Crystal, "she's beautiful, but that laugh!"

Table is still marked

It was a spectacular evening, says the actor. "It was great to meet her."

However, the iconic scene has not always followed Meg Ryan in a positive light. The actress said, for example, that her son Jack - her and Dennis Quaid's offspring - always described the scene as a "unique embarrassment".

In addition, the table in the real restaurant is still marked to this day: "This is where Meg Ryan faked an orgasm."

