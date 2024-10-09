Singer Dua Lipa likes to drink Coke Zero mixed with pickle water and jalapeño juice. To make sure you don't get a stomach ache, the blue News editorial team tests this unusual drink for you.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dua Lipa has discovered a new drink for herself: mix Coke Zero, pickle water and jalapeño juice together and enjoy.

She uploads a video of it on TikTok.

The blue News editorial team tests whether the drink is really tasty. Show more

Coke Zero, pickle water and jalapeño juice - three foods that don't really go together at first glance. But singer Dua Lipa makes a drink from these ingredients.

On TikTok, she films herself enjoying the somewhat unusual drink. The comments under the video are varied: some totally celebrate it, others find the combination unimaginably disgusting.

The blue News editorial team tests the "Dua-Drink" for you so that you don't have to. Cheers!

