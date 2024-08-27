O. J. Simpson was once one of the most famous sportsmen in the USA, but became world-famous due to a criminal trial. Image: Keystone

In April, O. J. Simpson's family announced the death of the ex-American football star. According to US media reports, Simpson's ashes were turned into jewelry and distributed to his children.

Vanessa Büchel

The four children of O. J. Simpson (1947-2024) not only carry their deceased father in their hearts. As his long-time lawyer and estate administrator, Malcolm LaVergne, revealed to the US gossip portal TMZ, Simpson's ashes have been turned into jewelry for his children.

The former American football star is said to have been cremated in April. The four adult children Arnelle (55), Jason (54), Sydney (38) and Justin (36) then agreed to their dad's cremated remains being turned "into a selection of jewelry", TMZ writes.

As the executor of the estate, LaVergne was also involved in the process and had to give his written consent.

His lawyer did not reveal to TMZ which pieces of jewelry were made from the ashes of the football and acting legend. In addition, he did not receive any of the items himself, but everything was divided up among Simpson's surviving children.

The eventful life of O. J. Simpson

The death of O. J. Simpson was announced by his family on X last April. The former football ace died at the age of 76 as a result of cancer.

At the time, X reported that Simpson had lost his battle with cancer and passed away forever on April 10. The family also wrote that he had been surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson's eventful life attracted worldwide interest. After his NFL career, during which he was celebrated as one of the most famous sportsmen in the USA, he gained a foothold in the acting world. He is best remembered for his appearances in the "The Naked Gun" film series.

However, Simpson achieved international fame through a criminal trial in which he was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown (1959-1994) and her new partner. Simpson always maintained his innocence. He was acquitted in 1995, despite considerable doubt.

Years later, Simpson stood trial again. In 2008, the ex-athlete was sentenced to a maximum of 33 years in prison for armed robbery and assault. He served nine years in prison before being released on good behavior.

