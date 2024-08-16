"Homophobia is a reality in society": Kevin Kühnert, Secretary General of the German SPD. Picture: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Homophobia and homophobia are still widespread in the view of SPD politician Kevin Kühnert. In an interview, the 38-year-old talks about the consequences for his private life.

According to politician Kevin Kühnert, homophobia is still widespread in our part of the world.

In an interview with the TV channel Welt, the General Secretary of the German SPD explains what consequences he draws for his private life.

"Unfortunately, statistics show that this violence exists and has recently increased," says Kühnert. Show more

Kevin Kühnert, General Secretary of the German SPD, says he is reluctant to walk through the city hand in hand with his partner for fear of violent attacks.

"We ourselves still have this ulterior motive of preferring to look around twice, preferring to check the situation again," he says in an interview with TV station Welt.

He continues: "Unfortunately, statistics show that this violence exists and has recently increased." Homophobia and homophobia are a reality in society.

Kühnert: "My partner is not my sidecar"

At the same time, the 38-year-old politician says that his partner deliberately stays out of the public eye.

"I've already said somewhere that I have a partner. So I'm not keeping it a secret. But there are no photos, and it will stay that way," explains Kühnert.

His partner has made a conscious decision not to be part of public life. "My partner is not a sidecar of mine who comes into the public eye to present himself, so to speak, but is a person in his own right."

