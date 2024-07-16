Slow and steady: the 2024 World Snail Racing Championships in Congham, Great Britain, were a complete success. Find out which snail won in the video.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 2024 World Snail Racing Championships took place in Congham, Great Britain.

Over 150 snails took part in the championships, which have been held since the 1960s.

Jeff the snail was crowned the winner with a time of 4 minutes and 3 seconds. Show more

The World Snail Racing Championships have been held in England since the 1960s. This year, over 150 snails took part in the race in Congham.

Snail champion and organizer Nickolas Dickson: "It's fantastic every year. The competitors are really excited about the race and it's very good conditions for the snail race this year. A bit damp, but generally these damp, not too warm conditions are ideal for snail racing."

The winner was Jeff, the snail. With a time of 4 minutes and 3 seconds, Jeff is this year's world champion in the snail race.

However, Jeff was unable to beat the record set by Archie the snail in 1995. Archie completed the course in an astonishing 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

More videos from the department