Going through life together for over five years: Thomas Gottschalk and his girlfriend Karina Mross at the Bambi Awards in November 2023. Picture: Peter Kneffel/dpa

Thomas Gottschalk has said "I do". The entertainer and his partner Karina Mross rented a house in Ibiza for the wedding. Only family members and close friends were informed of the plans in advance.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you German entertainer and podcaster Thomas Gottschalk has said "I do" for the second time and married his partner Karina Mross.

According to Bild, the couple, who have been together for five years, tied the knot on August 23 on the island of Ibiza.

Gottschalk and Mross had rented a house with a sea view for the wedding and only told family members and close friends about their plans in advance. Show more

Thomas Gottschalk got married for the second time in his life.

According to Bild, the TV entertainer and podcaster and his partner Karina Mross tied the knot on August 23.

The couple, who have been together for over five years, have rented a house with a sea view on Ibiza for their wedding and have only told family members and close friends about their plans in advance.

Gottschalk wants to share his "innermost feelings" more often

However, Thomas Gottschalk didn't want the wedding ceremony to take place without an audience - at least in retrospect.

And so he posted several pictures of the ceremony on his Instagram account today, Sunday.

"Although I still see this event as a very personal experience, I'm taking you with me to my wedding with Karina in Ibiza," the 74-year-old wrote.

He continues: "I may still have to learn to share my innermost feelings with you, and this is certainly a good time to do so! You know my showmaster face, but Karina has looked into my heart. That's why we're now a couple forever! Forever! We did without witnesses. You'll look after us! Yes?"

After the wedding, the party continued in a beach bar

In addition to the bride and groom, only Mross' daughter Melinda and the couple's closest friends are said to have been present at the wedding ceremony. Later, the guests are said to have continued celebrating in swimwear at a beach bar.

"A dream wedding in bohemian style. Relaxed, carefree, cheerful, that's how Karina wanted it," the groom told Bild.

And all in white: while the bride wore a white, floor-length lace dress with spaghetti straps, the groom chose a white linen shirt and trousers.

Gottschalk and Mross stood barefoot on the green meadow during the ceremony. The bridal bouquet, white callas, harmonized with the flower arch of white roses under which the couple tied the knot.

Karina Mross has taken her husband's name

Thomas Gottschalk, who now lives with his partner in Munich, had the wedding rings made by a jeweler in her old home town of Baden-Baden.

According to "Bild", the couple also officially registered their marriage at the registry office there on August 27.

Gottschalk's sons Roman and Tristan are said to have known about the wedding plans. However, their father is said to have kept the date a secret until the end.

According to "Bild", Karina Mross has taken her husband's name and is now called Karina Gottschalk.

Thomas Gottschalk was married to his first wife Thea from 1976 to May 2024. Their son Roman was born in 1982. They adopted Tristan Gottschalk five years later.

More videos from the department