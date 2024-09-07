Rain Monroe still needs around 4,100 francs to remove her Trump tattoo. Bild: rainmonroes/Instagram

Rain Monroe has had "Trump" tattooed on her forehead in huge letters. Now the 21-year-old wants to get rid of her obvious sympathy for the ex-president - and is begging on the street for money to have it removed.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rain Monroe has had "Trump" tattooed on her forehead.

Now the 21-year-old British woman wants to get rid of the lettering.

Because she doesn't have the money, she is taking to the streets to make a bed. Show more

The unconditional support of a Trump supporter from the UK only lasted a few weeks. On August 6, Rain Monroe had the surname of the former US president tattooed on her forehead in thick, black letters. The lettering literally overwhelms the viewer's eyes.

Monroe posted her session in the studio on Instagram. The tattoo artist even praised her work to the camera, saying it was the best tattoo she had ever done. The 21-year-old's post went viral on social media. Thousands of users clicked on the videos of her appearance with the Trump tattoo.

Rain Monroe was already trying to gain notoriety online before her Trump appearance. The self-proclaimed "wildest woman on the internet" is actually a run-of-the-mill model on "OnlyFans", writesBild.

"Not for 10 million"

The 21-year-old now regrets her advertising on her own body - and wants to have the Trump lettering removed. But laser removal costs money: Up to 4500 euros (around 4200 francs), as she tells the British newspaper "Star".

Rain shares her plight on Instagram. The young woman is now taking to the streets of London to beg for the money for the removal. Videos can be seen online of her holding up a sign saying "Need money for tattoo removal".

So far, however, she says she has only received 69 dollars. In an Insta video, a young woman completely flabbergasted by the tattoo says: "I wouldn't even have gotten this done for 10 million."