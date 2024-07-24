"Fernsehgarten" presenter Andrea Kiewel causes controversy with her Israel pendant. ZDF/Imago

Andrea Kiewel wears an Israel necklace on ZDF's "Fernsehgarten", sparking a heated debate about politics and fashion. The broadcaster now bans the jewelry.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andrea Kiewel caused a stir with an Israel necklace on ZDF's "Fernsehgarten", as she portrayed the occupied territories as part of Israel.

After fierce criticism and a shitstorm online, the broadcaster ZDF banned further public use of the jewelry.

The "Fernsehgarten" presenter has been living in Tel Aviv with her partner, a former elite soldier, for several years and is now only allowed to wear the jewelry privately. Show more

It wasn't the gaudy dress, the beret or Andrea Kiewel's jokes that turned heads on the last "Fernsehgarten".

Her Israel necklace did not go down well with the TV audience and caused a stir.

The Israel necklace was supposed to be the eye-catcher of Sunday's edition of the ZDF "Fernsehgarten".

Kievel's necklace shows a map of Israel, a homage to her adopted country.

In the eyes of critics, the 59-year-old is making a political statement, as the occupied territories of East Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan are also part of Israeli territory on the pendant, writes "rtl.de".

Andrea Kiewel triggered a shitstorm online with this jewelry statement.

X-user: "This pendant is irritating. ZDF can you please classify this for us?"

Kiewel's appearance on Sunday with the Israel necklace caused a lively discussion on the Internet.

One X user commented: "I'm a big fan of the Fernsehgarten, but this pendant of your presenter Andrea Kiewel is still a bit irritating. Dear ZDF, can you please classify this for us?"

Ich bin zwar ein großer Fan des Fernsehgartens, aber dieser Anhänger eurer Moderatorin Andrea Kiewel ist dennoch etwas irritierend. Liebes @ZDF, könnt ihr das bitte für uns einordnen? #Israel #Gaza #Westbank pic.twitter.com/pKhn9AuH76 — Sahak Ibrahimkhil (@S_Ibrahimkhil) July 21, 2024

This is not the only comment on social media about Kiewel's jewelry.

The broadcaster bans the jewelry

The broadcaster remained silent for around two days, providing no classification but a statement. A ZDF spokeswoman told "t.online.de":"We have spoken to Andrea Kiewel about it and have agreed that she will no longer wear the pendant on the show in future."

Andrea Kiewel is now only allowed to wear the Israel jewelry in private.

The 59-year-old TV presenter has lived in Tel Aviv with her partner for several years. Her partner is a former elite soldier.

