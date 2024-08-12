US talk show host Jimmy Fallon got lost in Bavaria. Fan Leon recognized him and rescued Fallon. Imago

Without a plan, without a map and with an almost empty cell phone battery, "Tonight Show" presenter Jimmy Fallon wanders headlessly through Bavaria - until he is recognized. Fallon had previously attended an Adele concert in Munich.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US talk show host Jimmy Fallon has shared his experiences in Bavaria on Tiktok, including his unsuccessful attempts to hitchhike.

Eventually, he met two young men in a garage who helped him; one of them knew Fallon and organized a ride with his mother.

Fallon was delighted by the friendliness of the people and invited his helper and his mother to the USA to attend his show in New York. Show more

He had crossed fields in fear of snakes and tried in vain to hitch a ride on the highway: The cars didn't even slow down, let alone stop, he tells Tiktok.

Finally, he met two young men in a garage, one of whom recognized him and agreed to drive him - his mother then took over the ride, as the man had no driving license. The people here are really very nice: "I'm in love with Bavaria," said Fallon.

His rescuer was also delighted with the meeting with the US star. "He's just like you know him from his shows. Totally likeable," said 22-year-old Leon Ewerdwalbesloh in an interview with radio station Antenne Bayern.

Fallon was particularly impressed by his mother's old Golf convertible, which still has a tape recorder.

The talk show host posted a video on Instagram showing the three of them driving along a country road and singing along to the song "Killer Queen" by the band Queen. "It's kind of surreal, but totally funny and cool," said Ewerdwalbesloh. In the end, Fallon even invited him and his mother to the USA. He said: "If you're ever in New York, please call me and come to my show."

