Every year, Time Magazine selects the most beautiful places in the world. In 2024, two Swiss locations made it into the top 50. The CERN laboratory in Geneva and the Matterhorn make it into the ranking.

Carlotta Henggeler

Two Swiss locations have made it into Time magazine's top 50 most beautiful places in the world.

The CERN laboratory in Geneva-Meyrin and the Matterhorn in Valais have landed on the must-see list.

In 2023, the posh ski resort of Sankt Moritz GR made it into the top 50 of the "World's Greatest Places". Show more

Have you planned a vacation but haven't got a clue where to go this year? No need to despair.

Time magazine knows the most beautiful places on earth and has published a new ranking of travel highlights for 2024.

And there's good news: you don't even have to travel abroad to visit two of the most beautiful places in the world - they're in Switzerland. The CERN laboratory in Geneva-Meyrin and the Valais Matterhorn are on the "Time" list. The magazine explains why these locations made it into the top 50 as follows:

CERN: A place of research - accessible to anyone interested

Why is there more matter than antimatter? Why didn't the Big Bang change that? If you can't answer these and other questions about the cosmos, the new CERN Science Gateway, a family-friendly, admission-free offshoot of CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, can help.

While groundbreaking research is carried out on the main CERN campus, the new gateway opens the doors of science to the general public.

The master of high-tech architecture, Renzo Piano, took the idea of a bridge literally. The project, financed by donations, comprises a transparent skywalk that connects two elevated, tubular buildings and is reminiscent of his famous Pompidou Center in Paris.

The tubular buildings house numerous laboratories and exhibition spaces that make science accessible to people of all ages.

The Matterhorn

Want to cross the Alps in a spectacular way? According to Time magazine, the world's highest 3S cable car, the Matterhorn Alpine Crossing, offers just that.

This new connection allows travelers to reach the ski resorts of Zermatt and Cervinia in just 90 minutes. Adventure-seekers float high above the Theodul Glacier and enjoy views of the Matterhorn.

At the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise, the highest mountain station in Europe at 12,739 meters, you then change cable cars before a rapid descent to the newly built Testa Grigia mountain station awaits you. Here, at an altitude of 11,345 meters, you reach Bella Italia.

