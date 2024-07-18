Definitely one of the anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

Ingrid Andress only sang off-key into the microphone at the Home Run Derby in Texas. The country singer later admitted to being drunk. The web was fuming.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ingrid Andress sang the US national anthem at the Home Run Derby in Texas, with her performance sounding very off-key and surprising the crowd.

The performance went viral, and users on social media criticized her as one of the worst versions of the national anthem.

Andress admitted on Instagram that she was drunk during the performance and announced she was going to a facility to get help. Show more

Ingrid Andress sang the U.S. national anthem at the Home Run Derby in Texas on Monday night. "Star-Spangled Banner" sounded really weird, though.

The players, audience and other guests wondered what was going on with Andress. As soon as the opening ceremony was over, the 32-year-old's performance went viral. In this X-Post, the user writes: "This is definitely an anthem." An allusion to the fact that the country singer messed up her version of the US anthem - unlike others.

Users also wrote that it was "the worst performance of the national anthem in American history".

On Instagram, the musician admitted afterwards: "I kid you not, I was drunk last night. I will be checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need."

Major League Baseball has not yet commented on the four-time Grammy-nominated singer's singing.

