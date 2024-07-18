Ingrid Andress only sang off-key into the microphone at the Home Run Derby in Texas. The country singer later admitted to being drunk. The web was fuming.
- Ingrid Andress sang the US national anthem at the Home Run Derby in Texas, with her performance sounding very off-key and surprising the crowd.
- The performance went viral, and users on social media criticized her as one of the worst versions of the national anthem.
- Andress admitted on Instagram that she was drunk during the performance and announced she was going to a facility to get help.
Ingrid Andress sang the U.S. national anthem at the Home Run Derby in Texas on Monday night. "Star-Spangled Banner" sounded really weird, though.
The players, audience and other guests wondered what was going on with Andress. As soon as the opening ceremony was over, the 32-year-old's performance went viral. In this X-Post, the user writes: "This is definitely an anthem." An allusion to the fact that the country singer messed up her version of the US anthem - unlike others.
Users also wrote that it was "the worst performance of the national anthem in American history".
On Instagram, the musician admitted afterwards: "I kid you not, I was drunk last night. I will be checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need."
Major League Baseball has not yet commented on the four-time Grammy-nominated singer's singing.
