Sean "Diddy" Combs appears at the premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" in Beverly Hills, California. Bild: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

For more than ten years, the rapper allegedly built up a veritable shadow empire full of sex crimes, violence and abuse, according to the public prosecutor's office. He must remain in custody until the trial. He rejects the accusations.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you American rap star Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and organized crime.

This is according to the indictment against the musician, which was made public on Tuesday.

The music mogul is alleged to have abused, threatened, blackmailed and forced women into sex since at least 2008. Show more

American music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been indicted for allegedly abusing, threatening, blackmailing and forcing women into sex since at least 2008. According to the indictment against the musician, which was made public on Tuesday, the 54-year-old repeatedly committed such crimes over a long period of time and used violence on a shocking scale to make his victims compliant. If he is found guilty on all counts, this would result in a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The rapper and producer was arrested on Monday evening. He pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. He showed little reaction when the charges against him were read out. He was not wearing handcuffs at the hearing.

Magistrate Robyn Tarnofsky ruled that Combs must remain in custody. She refused to release him on bail.

Days of sex parties

Combs' defense attorneys had offered bail of 50 million dollars and house arrest with an ankle monitor so that their client would not have to spend time in prison until the trial. The prosecution, on the other hand, argued that the suspect was dangerous and had already tried to intimidate witnesses in the past and obstruct justice by taking bribes.

The indictment stated that Combs had forced women to fulfill his sexual desires and conceal his actions so as not to jeopardize his reputation. According to the indictment, he often organized day-long sex parties, which he called "freak offs", and recruited women and male sex workers for them.

Combs had been under investigation for some time. This became known when agents simultaneously searched Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25. Several people had sued Combs last year over allegations of sexual or physical violence. Among them was his ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, who, by her own account, was beaten and raped by Combs for years. The indictment also referred to a video in which a beating attack by Combs against Cassie can be seen.

Head of a criminal organization

Combs is accused in the indictment of hitting, dragging, throwing objects at and kicking women on numerous occasions - all of which his personal assistants, security and household staff allegedly covered up at his request. The public prosecutor's office stated that the burden of proof was overwhelming. They had interviewed more than 50 victims and would also prove Combs' guilt on the basis of documents, invoices, videos and cell phone data.

In the indictment, Combs is described as the head of a criminal organization that was involved in activities such as sex trafficking, forced labor, transporting people across state lines for the purpose of prostitution, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice, or attempted to do so.

The "freak offs" were "staged sex performances" that Combs "arranged, directed, masturbated during and often electronically recorded," according to the indictment. Combs sometimes flew women in and procured drugs and controlled them by influencing their careers and financial security. Intimidation and violence were also methods used by the musician, the indictment said.

dpa