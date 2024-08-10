US rapper Travis Scott, who was arrested on Friday for a brawl in Paris, has been released. (archive picture) Keystone

Following his arrest for a brawl in Paris, US rapper Travis Scott was released on Saturday. The Paris public prosecutor's office confirmed information from those close to the artist, who was arrested on Friday.

The proceedings against the 33-year-old have been dropped. Scott had been accused of assaulting a security guard at the luxury George V Hotel in Paris after he tried to break up a fight between Scott and his bodyguard.

The musician let his 57 million or so followers know on Instagram on Thursday that he was in Bercy, where the games of the Olympic basketball tournament were taking place. On Thursday, the USA played Serbia in the semi-finals there. According to his posts, Scott was later at a party in a nightclub.

Travis Scott is a prominent figure in the US rap scene. He has released four albums since 2015. He used to be in a relationship with influencer Kylie Jenner, with whom he has two children. In June, he was arrested after a dispute in the port of the US west coast city of Miami. At the time, he was accused of trespassing and disturbing the peace under the influence of alcohol.

