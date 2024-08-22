From Spice Girl to entrepreneur: Victoria Beckham is now getting her own Netflix documentary. Ian West/Press Association/dpa

Victoria Beckham is now a fashion entrepreneur, but she used to be a Spice Girl. Her journey will soon be available to watch on Netflix - the move comes after the huge success of her husband's documentary "Beckham".

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Victoria Beckham is getting her own Netflix documentary following the successful documentary about David Beckham, which will give an insight into her life and career.

The documentary is described as the "most revealing insight" yet into Victoria's creative process and her balance between everyday life, family and business.

It remains unclear how heavily her time with the Spice Girls will be covered, but the show will shed light on her journey from pop star to fashion entrepreneur. Show more

It was probably only a matter of time: Victoria Beckham (50) is getting her own Netflix documentary. After husband David (49) was highlighted in "Beckham", the career of Posh Spice is now to be unraveled on the streaming service.

Victoria was already on "Beckham" and caused a few laughs when she counted herself as "working class" and David asked her to name the make of her father's car - it was a Rolls Royce. The clip went viral.

Now the fashion entrepreneur is getting her own stage on Netflix. As "The Sun" writes, there will be private insights into her creative process and how the Brit balances everyday life, family and business.

It is said to be the "most revealing insight Victoria has ever given".

Netflix's renewed collaboration with the Beckhams is no surprise. The documentary "Beckham" was extremely well received by audiences in October 2023 - it even received five Emmy nominations in the "Best Documentary Series" category.

How much of the early days and the Spice Girls will be shown in it remains to be seen at this stage. In any case, the official statement for the Netflix show reads: "Her 'Posh Spice' days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on her way to building a fashion empire - and now fans can see the story behind it."

