Gigi Hadid walks the catwalk at the third-to-last Victoria's Secret show in 2015. Now she is celebrating her return. imago/UPI Photo

The show from underwear manufacturer "Victoria's Secret" is returning after six years. The organizers were recently confronted with harsh criticism. Now the brand is said to have been revamped.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a six-year break, the "Victoria's Secret" fashion show returns on October 15, accompanied by celebrity models such as Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid.

The show was discontinued in 2018 after criticism of a lack of diversity and links to Jeffrey Epstein, but is now returning with adjustments such as the inclusion of plus-size models.

Featuring music by Cher and produced by women, the show is broadcast live on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Show more

The Victoria's Secret fashion show was held annually for over 20 years. Then in 2018 came the bombshell: low viewing figures and growing criticism stifled the event and it was no longer held.

The show was not diverse enough, did not include all body sizes and was even said to have links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now various current and former models are campaigning for the show's return. Among them are Adriana Lima (43), Tyra Banks (50) and Gigi Hadid (29). This was announced by the official Instagram account of "Victoria's Secret".

The models will walk the catwalk for the underwear manufacturer for the first time on October 15 - with big wings, of course.

Lots of glamor, wings - a musical entertainment

"There will be glamor, wings, fashion, musical entertainment, models and much more. With adaptations that also reflect our current brand values and commitments," the organization writes on its website.

In addition to the models mentioned above, Candice Swanepoel (35), Behati Prinsloo (36) and Barbara Palvin (31) will also be joining the line-up. Other models include Paloma Elsesser (32), Taylor Hill (28) and Jasmine Tookes (33).

Changes also include the inclusion of plus-size models, whose absence has led to major criticism in the past. Ashley Graham (36) will certainly be on show. The show will be accompanied musically by Cher (78). This time, the entire production is in the hands of women.

The event in New York can be followed live at 1 a.m. via YouTube, Instagram or TikTok.

More from the Entertainment section