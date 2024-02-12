What would be torture for some people is a very special experience for others: camping in sub-zero temperatures and in the snow. A visit to the TCS campsite in Samedan GR.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- At 1,721 meters above sea level, the TCS campsite in Samedan is one of the highest in Europe and is open in summer and winter.
- In winter, there is snow in the Engadin and temperatures are usually below zero.
- Why do campers do this? And how do you keep warm in a caravan in freezing weather?
- blue News asked and took a look around winter camping.
