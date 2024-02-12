  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Winter camping in the Engadin "We don't heat at night" - "I'm a warm showerer"

Bruno Bötschi

11.1.2025

What would be torture for some people is a very special experience for others: camping in sub-zero temperatures and in the snow. A visit to the TCS campsite in Samedan GR.

11.01.2025, 08:00

11.01.2025, 14:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At 1,721 meters above sea level, the TCS campsite in Samedan is one of the highest in Europe and is open in summer and winter.
  • In winter, there is snow in the Engadin and temperatures are usually below zero.
  • Why do campers do this? And how do you keep warm in a caravan in freezing weather?
  • blue News asked and took a look around winter camping.
Show more

More videos from the department

More from the department

Excursion tips. Slopes without the hustle and bustle - skiing is really fun here

Excursion tipsSlopes without the hustle and bustle - skiing is really fun here