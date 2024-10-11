Switzerland's best-known TV emigrants, Tobias and Michael, have closed their boutique and are venturing into something new: they want to enter show business with their first song "Lass sie reden" - and perform it on ZDF's "Fernsehgarten". Warning: catchy tune alert.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland's best-known TV emigrants, Tobias Bayer and Michael Paris, have closed their boutique in Thun.

The reason? They have new dreams and are venturing into something new. Michael and Tobias want to gain a foothold in show business with their debut song "Lass sie reden".

"Lass sie reden" is a pop hit song that was written and produced especially for Tobias and Michael. It will be released on October 11. You can find all the information here

Their goal? "At least a gold record," says Michael Paris jokingly during a visit to the blue News recording studio. They would like to perform "Lass sie reden" on ZDF's "Fernsehgarten" with Andrea "Kiwi" Kiewel and tour clubs. Show more

Anyone who knows Tobias Bayer and Michael Paris - Switzerland's best-known TV emigrants - knows that the duo is a miracle bag: they have emigrated to Fuerteventura several times - accompanied by the TV cameras of the "Adieu Heimat" and "Auf und davon" crews.

They ran a boutique bar on the Spanish island. They then moved back to Switzerland, where they put their heart and soul into setting up a clothing boutique in Thun's old town.

But that is now over. Tobias Bayer and Michael Paris have a new dream - a big one. They have refocused their energies and fulfilled a long-cherished dream in a recording studio in Brügg near Biel: Michael recorded the German pop song "Lass sie reden!" with professional support.

"I always wanted to sing as a child, now I've fulfilled my dream," says Michael Paris to blue News in the recording studio.

During their first attempt at a song, Tobias and Michael came across a rip-off artist. A producer who came to see them turned out to be a fake producer.

Michael Paris: "The world belongs to the brave"

Now the power duo with the big plans has found a new - reputable - team.

The result is a tailor-made song for Michael. Tobias is supporting Michael with the project and will also be appearing on stage.

"Let them talk" is a hymn to your own courage, an appeal to believe in yourself and your dreams. Hate comments on the net and envious statements roll off the two of them like Teflon. They had to learn that the hard way.

Betting everything on music is a bold move. Michael Paris: "Yes, but the world belongs to the brave! We want to show what we can do."

Emigrate? The possibility exists

"To be on 'Fernsehgarten' one day, that would be a great goal. We always dream big and have already achieved some of our goals. Let's see what happens this time," says Tobias Bayer.

You could also imagine emigrating to Germany for the new career you have in mind. Michael Paris has already chosen a few places that he would like.

But now they are enjoying the release of their new single "Lass sie reden" for the first time.

Another big step in their adventurous lives. And sometimes big dreams do come true. If you don't dare, you can't win.

