The Geissens visited a water healer in Bali. He assured them that Carmen and Robert Geist should have blue blood - i.e. royal blood.

He interpreted their past and future.

Among other things, he is convinced that the Geissens were once royals. Show more

The Geissens visited a water healer in Bali for a healing ceremony. The healer took a look into the past and future of the individual family members.

He recognized past pain in Carmen (59). The healer told her that she had already suffered three strokes of fate. "I've already had more than three strokes of fate," Carmen reacted emotionally to the healer's interpretation. "Nine miscarriages, one ectopic pregnancy, that's ten already," Carmen says.

She also mentioned the deaths of her father, her mother and her dogs. "That's quite a lot, where I've been shipwrecked and had to strengthen myself again," says Carmen.

To protect her for the future, Carmen was showered with a bucket of water and flowers by the water healer. She was then labeled a "side salad" by her husband Robert Geiss (60).

"I think I'll take the problems"

Robert also enjoyed this ceremony. This should continue to bring him much success. The 60-year-old would like to add another 60 years to his career.

But that's not all: the Geissens were assured that they had blue blood in a previous life. Robert is said to have been a king in Europe 927 years ago. Carmen was told many years ago that Robert was once King Henry XIII and that she came from the house of Marie Antoinette

However, the youngest daughter Shania (20) was not keen on the healing process. It was prophesied that she would suffer heartache and relationship problems between the ages of 25 and 30. The healing ceremony could save her from this. "I think I'll take the problems," she says dryly.