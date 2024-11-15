Runners in Winterthur (symbolic image). If you want to check your fitness, there's the one-leg experiment - also known as the flamingo test. Picture: KEYSTONE

You don't need an expensive analysis to find out how fit you are. Now there's the flamingo test. Find out how your physical health is in a simple self-experiment.

No time? blue News summarizes for you One-legged balancing as a health indicator: Studies show that the ability to stand on one leg indicates physical fitness, strength and mobility, especially in old age.

As we age, balance becomes more difficult as muscles and cartilage deteriorate, making the one-leg test a simple fitness check. Show more

Expensive tests at the gym to find out how fit you are? That doesn't have to be the case. With the flamingo test, you can check your physical health.

But how exactly does it work? Researchers have discovered that the ability to balance on one leg can say more about your fitness than you think.

As you get older, it becomes more difficult to keep your balance. The reason for this is the natural decline in muscle and cartilage.

A recent study in the specialist journal "Plos One" shows that the one-legged stance is also an indicator of strength and mobility. The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) recommends the test as a general balance test. Trained athletes have to stand on one leg on a balancing rail for one minute without touching the ground.

In one study, 40 people were tested, divided into two groups: 20 participants aged 20 to 65 and 20 participants over 65. The results showed that the length of time someone can stand on one leg is a reliable indicator of knee strength and mobility. The longer someone can balance, the better their physical condition.

The test is that simple

The test also offers a glimpse into the future. The authors of the study emphasize that the ability to maintain balance on one leg is a better indicator of ageing than other parameters such as strength or gait. Those who have difficulty standing on one leg at the age of 60 have a higher risk of falls and frailty.

The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK provides guidelines for the duration of the one-legged stance, which vary according to age group.

Here's how it works: Stand on your less dominant leg and lift your dominant leg slightly backwards so that it floats freely and doesn't act as a support - similar to a flamingo.

Put your hands on your hips and keep your eyes open.

It doesn't matter how high you lift your leg. Keep your balance for as long as is recommended for your age group.

The time starts as soon as your foot leaves the ground and ends when you put it down again. A second person should be present for safety. Limit the exercise to a maximum of two minutes. Show more

The results: For 18- to 39-year-olds it is 43 seconds

For 40 to 49-year-olds 40 seconds

For 50 to 59-year-olds 37 seconds

For 60- to 69-year-olds 30 seconds

About 18 seconds for 70 to 79-year-olds

At least five seconds for over 80s Show more

If you find that you are not reaching the recommended time, there are simple exercises to improve your balance. Here are a few exercises.

