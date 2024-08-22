"In love..." Who is that at Michelle Hunziker's side?
Fabian Tschamper
22.8.2024
Michelle Hunziker treats herself and her family to a break in South Tyrol and can't stop gushing about her grandson. Her daughter, son-in-law and one-year-old Cesare were also on the trip.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Michelle Hunziker spends a vacation with her daughter Aurora, son-in-law Goffredo and grandson Cesare and proudly shares a picture with the one-year-old.
- Hunziker doesn't show her grandson's face on social media and instead posts a picture of her and Cesare gazing out into nature.
- In addition to family moments, she also shares impressions of a climbing trip with Goffredo in South Tyrol.
Michelle Hunziker (47) spends a few days on vacation with her daughter Aurora (27), son-in-law Goffredo (28) and little grandson Cesare. They enjoy being together and grandmother Hunziker proudly posts a picture with the now one-year-old.
The Bernese mother writes: "In love ... Looking to the future with you makes everything even more beautiful, your grandma's little baby." Like Aurora, Michelle avoids showing her grandchild's face, which is certainly a good decision on social media. So the two of them sit next to each other on a tree trunk and look out into nature, with Hunziker putting her arm around the little one.
In the Instagram story, you can also see a photo of Aurora giving Michelle a kiss, the delicious food - and the fantastic view in South Tyrol.
Hunziker also went on a climbing trip with Goffredo and seemed to be in good spirits - even if it was probably a brave decision for the presenter.