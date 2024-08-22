Michelle Hunziker sends heartfelt greetings from her vacation With her back to the camera, Michelle Hunziker hugs her grandson Cesare. She is looking forward to sharing life with him. Image: instagram/therealhunzigram In her Instagram story, she also sends photos to the world celebrating the view in South Tyrol ... Image: instagram/therealhunzigram ... how well they ate on vacation ... Image: instagram/therealhunzigram ... and how she gives her beaming daughter a kiss. Image: instagram/therealhunzigram Michelle Hunziker sends heartfelt greetings from her vacation With her back to the camera, Michelle Hunziker hugs her grandson Cesare. She is looking forward to sharing life with him. Image: instagram/therealhunzigram In her Instagram story, she also sends photos to the world celebrating the view in South Tyrol ... Image: instagram/therealhunzigram ... how well they ate on vacation ... Image: instagram/therealhunzigram ... and how she gives her beaming daughter a kiss. Image: instagram/therealhunzigram

Michelle Hunziker treats herself and her family to a break in South Tyrol and can't stop gushing about her grandson. Her daughter, son-in-law and one-year-old Cesare were also on the trip.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker spends a vacation with her daughter Aurora, son-in-law Goffredo and grandson Cesare and proudly shares a picture with the one-year-old.

Hunziker doesn't show her grandson's face on social media and instead posts a picture of her and Cesare gazing out into nature.

In addition to family moments, she also shares impressions of a climbing trip with Goffredo in South Tyrol. Show more

Michelle Hunziker (47) spends a few days on vacation with her daughter Aurora (27), son-in-law Goffredo (28) and little grandson Cesare. They enjoy being together and grandmother Hunziker proudly posts a picture with the now one-year-old.

The Bernese mother writes: "In love ... Looking to the future with you makes everything even more beautiful, your grandma's little baby." Like Aurora, Michelle avoids showing her grandchild's face, which is certainly a good decision on social media. So the two of them sit next to each other on a tree trunk and look out into nature, with Hunziker putting her arm around the little one.

In the Instagram story, you can also see a photo of Aurora giving Michelle a kiss, the delicious food - and the fantastic view in South Tyrol.

Hunziker also went on a climbing trip with Goffredo and seemed to be in good spirits - even if it was probably a brave decision for the presenter.

