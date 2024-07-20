Princess Kate and Prince William need reinforcements at Kensington Palace. James Manning/PA Wire/dpa

The royals are also looking for employees via job advertisements: Kate and William need a new private secretary. The conditions are likely to drastically reduce the choice - and there is no mention of the salary.

The position requires excellent communication and organizational skills and involves planning public engagements in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The salary for the permanent position is not stated, but applications can be made at royalvacancies.tal.net. Show more

Prince William and Princess Kate need support in their administration. They have published an official job advertisement looking for a Deputy Private Secretary.

The requirements? You must speak fluent Welsh, be extremely discreet, live in London. The person meeting these conditions will join the team at Kensington Palace, the official office of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The position is also permanent. However, it also requires excellent communication and organizational skills and a flawless command of the difficult Welsh language. The statement reads: "Conversational Welsh is essential and fluency in both written and spoken Welsh is desirable."

The salary remains a secret

Kensington Palace also has other - sometimes limited - job offers. These include a position as a bartender. All offers (as of July 15, 2024) can be found here.

The Deputy Private Secretary adds: "This is an exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace and support Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales". The job also involves planning and delivering most of Their Royal Highnesses' public engagements in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland "to maximize impact in the constituent nations of the United Kingdom."

So if you happen to speak fluent Welsh and live in London, you could apply at royalvacancies.tal.net. However, the job doesn't mention anything about the salary.

