New luxury twin towers are being built in Dubai. The highlight: the two high-rise buildings will be connected at the top by a spectacular pool. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

The architectural firm Foster + Partners has published visualizations of a new construction project for the Marasi Marina in Dubai.

Luxurious twin towers are to be built, which will be connected at the very top by a spectacular "Sky Pool".

The extraordinary pool will be part of the "Ultra-Penthouse", which extends across both buildings.

However, the other apartments in the high-rise buildings will also be equipped with a private pool. Show more

In Dubai, the aim is not only to aim high, but also to show off with unusual designs. Architects Foster + Partners have published the first visualizations of a new project: two 180-metre-high skyscrapers with 63 luxury residences that are connected at the very top with a unique "Sky Pool".

However, this 13-metre-long, free-floating pool will not be accessible to the public or all residents of the buildings, but will belong exclusively to the special "ultra-penthouse". Those who move into the top apartment will therefore live in 3250 square meters that extend across both towers.

The project is called Regent Residences Dubai and is due to be completed by 2027. According to CNN, the twin towers have an estimated value of around one billion US dollars.

Redesign of Marasi Marina

But not only the "ultra-penthouse" owners will be able to enjoy a dip in their private pool, all other apartments will also have swimming terraces. Residents of the high-rise buildings will also have access to a 25-metre indoor pool.

According to the Foster + Partners website, the project is inspired by cascading water. "With its dynamic, sinuous form and articulated façade, Regent Residences Dubai will be a distinctive new element in Business Bay and the city as a whole," Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners, is quoted as saying.

The luxury twin towers are part of a comprehensive redevelopment of the Marasi Marina district in Business Bay on Dubai Creek. The development aims to transform the area into a luxury residential and leisure destination.

The architects have not revealed to CNN how much the "ultra-penthouse" will cost, but the US news channel writes that the price for the other residences will start at ten million US dollars.

