Controversial film Zurich Film Festival will not show "Russians at war" after all

SDA

26.9.2024 - 20:07

Protests against the film at the Toronto Film Festival on September 13 this year.
Protests against the film at the Toronto Film Festival on September 13 this year.
Archivbild: Keystone

The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will not be showing the controversial documentary "Russians at war" by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova after all. This was announced by the ZFF on Thursday evening. The safety of the audience comes first.

However, Trofimova's film will remain in the ZFF documentary film competition, according to the announcement on the online platform X.

On Thursday last week, ZFF director Christian Jungen had insisted on showing the film despite accusations that it trivializes Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The film, for which Trofimova accompanied a Russian military unit in the war against Ukraine for several months, triggered strong reactions, particularly among Ukrainians. Screenings at the Toronto Film Festival had to be canceled due to threats.

