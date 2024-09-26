Controversial filmZurich Film Festival will not show "Russians at war" after all
SDA
26.9.2024 - 20:07
The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will not be showing the controversial documentary "Russians at war" by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova after all. This was announced by the ZFF on Thursday evening. The safety of the audience comes first.
The film, for which Trofimova accompanied a Russian military unit in the war against Ukraine for several months, triggered strong reactions, particularly among Ukrainians. Screenings at the Toronto Film Festival had to be canceled due to threats.