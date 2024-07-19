Basel and Geneva can still hope to host the ESC in 2025. They are on the SRG shortlist. Zurich and Bern come away empty-handed.

Sven Ziegler

Two cities are still in the running, two cities are out. As announced by SRG on Friday morning, Zurich and Bern have been eliminated from the race to host the ESC 2025 in Switzerland. The race will now be decided between Basel and Geneva.

This is a huge surprise. Zurich was considered the favorite beforehand. "Criteria such as hall concept, public transport connections, sustainability, hotel bed situation, security and waste disposal concepts, investment, event experience and the overall support and motivation of the respective city, as well as many other factors, were decisive for the evaluation of the submitted dossiers," reads the SRG press release.

"Tangible motivation is a decisive factor"

SRG media spokesperson Siraya Schäfer commented on the decision when asked by blue News: "We had four excellent bid dossiers on the table from four top event destinations, all of which know how to organize successful, large-scale events. In this respect, we were spoiled for choice."

Criteria such as hall concept, connection to public transport, hotel bed situation, sustainability, security and waste disposal concepts, investment, political environment, event experience and overall support and motivation from the respective city, as well as many other factors, were decisive for the evaluation of the submitted dossiers. "The list of requirements is very extensive."

She also admits that the bid dossiers should communicate a passion for wanting to host the event: "Ultimately, however, the motivation that can be felt from the cities to want the ESC in the city is also a decisive factor."

Great regret in Zurich

The Zurich City Council very much regrets that Zurich is no longer in the running to host the Eurovision Song Contest. "Zurich and the ESC - it would have been a perfect match," says Mayor Corine Mauch (SP).

The city council is disappointed with the SRG's decision, the city announced. Many Zurich residents inside and outside the city administration had put an enormous amount of energy and passion into the candidacy in recent weeks.

There was also support from politicians: the municipal council and cantonal council have already approved CHF 25 million for planning and implementation. The city now wants to analyze the reasons for the negative decision in detail.

The next steps for the SRG will be taken by August 30, when it will examine the Geneva and Basel dossiers in greater depth before a final decision on the venue is communicated to the public.