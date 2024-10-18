Dortmund's top scorer Serhou Guirassy celebrates his 2:1 winning goal Keystone

After the much-discussed defeat at Union Berlin, Borussia Dortmund achieved the hoped-for success in the 7th round of the Bundesliga. But the 2:1 win against St. Pauli was harder than expected.

The final whistle was a relief. Exhausted but happy, the BVB professionals hugged each other after the 2:1 (1:0) nail-biting win against St. Pauli. Dortmund are spared further uncomfortable discussions about an early exit from the Bundesliga title race for the time being. The fourth win of the season prevented further frustration for coach Nuri Sahin's team.

"The win is important for us. That's all that matters," said Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt. Thanks to goals from Ramy Bensebaini (43rd minute) and Serhou Guirassy (83rd), BVB climbed to fourth place, at least for one day. However, the performance was only of limited use as encouragement for the rematch of the last Champions League final next Tuesday away against Real Madrid.

St. Pauli, for their part, suffered their fifth defeat in their seventh game of the season, but proved to be an uncomfortable opponent and came close to winning a point after Eric Smith's equalizer (78').

Brief telegram and standings

Borussia Dortmund - St. Pauli 2:1 (1:0). - Goals: 43. Bensebaini 1:0. 78. Smith 1:1. 83. Guirassy 2:1. - Remarks: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 6/14 (20:7). 2. RB Leipzig 6/14 (9:2). 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 6/13 (14:9). 4. Borussia Dortmund 7/13 (14:12). 5. SC Freiburg 6/12 (9:7). 6. Bayer Leverkusen 6/11 (16:12). 7. Union Berlin 6/11 (6:4). 8. VfB Stuttgart 6/9 (15:11). 9. Heidenheim 6/9 (10:8). 10. Mainz 05 6/8 (11:10). 11. Werder Bremen 6/8 (8:12). 12. Wolfsburg 6/7 (13:12). 13. Augsburg 6/7 (9:15). 14. Borussia Mönchengladbach 6/6 (7:10). 15. Hoffenheim 6/4 (10:16). 16. St. Pauli 7/4 (5:11). 17. Holstein Kiel 6/2 (9:19). 18. Bochum 6/1 (6:14).

