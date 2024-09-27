Despairing: Etoile Carouge coach Adrian Ursea Keystone

Etoile Carouge's time at the top of the Challenge League is short-lived. In the 9th round, the Geneva side went down 5-1 at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

SDA

After three consecutive victories, nothing went right for Etoile Carouge in Lausanne from the start. Warren Caddy and Mergim Qarri gave the relegated Super League side a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes. The second half didn't start any better, and after a quarter of an hour the score was 4:0, with Stade Lausanne-Ouchy relinquishing the red lantern.

Cantonal neighbors Stade Nyonnais are now bottom of the table after a 2-1 defeat against Aarau.

SDA