Yverdon - St. Gallen 1:0 Efficiency leads to another home win

28.9.2024 - 20:14

Hugo Komano shows who has just scored the goal against St. Gallen
Keystone

Somewhat surprisingly, Yverdon beat St. Gallen at home. The Vaud team won 1:0 thanks to efficiency.

Until the 72nd minute, there was little to see from Yverdon offensively. Then a confusing situation arose in the St. Gallen penalty area, at the end of which the ball landed at the feet of Hugo Komano. The Frenchman didn't hesitate for long and smashed the ball under the crossbar and into the net.

It was to be the only goal of the match. For once, the Eastern Swiss, who have the best attacking output to date with 16 goals, were inhibited in attack. In the first half in particular, several good chances were missed, sometimes recklessly. As nothing tangible emerged in the final phase either, St. Gallen remained without a goal of their own for the first time in round 8.

Yverdon, meanwhile, once again proved their strength at home. Since their promotion to the Super League in 2023, the Vaud side have picked up 47 of their 55 points at home.

Telegram

Yverdon - St.Gallen 1:0 (0:0)

2650 spectators. - SR Tschudi. - Goal: 72nd Komano (Sauthier) 1:0.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Gunnarsson (88. Gnakpa), Christian Marques, Tijani; Sauthier, Céspedes, Legowski (84. Sylla), Le Pogam; Aké (62. Baradji), Mauro Rodrigues (62. Ntelo); Komano (88. Alves).

St.Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch (78. Faber), Ambrosius, Stanic, Okoroji; Görtler, Quintillà (79. Milosevic), Witzig (66. Csoboth); Toma; Akolo (82. Cisse), Mambimbi (66. Geubbels).

Cautions: Gunnarsson (33), Céspedes (38), Quintillà (38), Stanic (59), Le Pogam (90), Alves (95).

