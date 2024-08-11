Ahmed Fatouh is said to have been arrested in Cairo after a fatal car accident. Picture: KEYSTONE

According to media reports, Egyptian international Ahmed Fatouh allegedly ran over a police officer in his home country and killed him on the spot.

Syl Battistuzzi

Ahmed Fatouh is said to have been taken to a police station in Cairo and arrested following a fatal car accident. The 26-year-old defender plays for Zamalek and has played 28 international matches to date. Goalie Mohamed Sobhi is also said to have been a passenger in the car, writes "Kingfut".

Fatouh tested positive for cannabinoids, users report on X.