Traffic accident Egyptian national player allegedly ran over and killed police officer

Syl Battistuzzi

11.8.2024

Ahmed Fatouh is said to have been arrested in Cairo after a fatal car accident.
Ahmed Fatouh is said to have been arrested in Cairo after a fatal car accident.
Picture: KEYSTONE

According to media reports, Egyptian international Ahmed Fatouh allegedly ran over a police officer in his home country and killed him on the spot.

11.8.2024

Ahmed Fatouh is said to have been taken to a police station in Cairo and arrested following a fatal car accident. The 26-year-old defender plays for Zamalek and has played 28 international matches to date. Goalie Mohamed Sobhi is also said to have been a passenger in the car, writes "Kingfut".

Fatouh tested positive for cannabinoids, users report on X.

