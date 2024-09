Fabio Daprelà leaves FCZ again after 14 months Keystone

Fabio Daprelà is no longer an FC Zurich player.

SDA

The contract between the 33-year-old defender and the current Super League runners-up has been terminated by mutual consent, as FCZ announced on Monday.

It is not yet known where the former Luganesi and Grasshopper Daprelà will continue his career after just over a year with FCZ.

SDA