ATP Federer's ex-coach Peter Lundgren dead at 59

SDA

23.8.2024 - 11:36

Peter Lundgren had recently been struggling with health problems

Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003 with the Swede as his coach

Lundgren was Roger Federer's first private coach on the professional tour in 2000

Lundgren later also coached Stan Wawrinka

Peter Lundgren in Wawrinka's box at the 2011 Australian Open

Peter Lundgren had recently been struggling with health problems

Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003 with the Swede as his coach

Lundgren was Roger Federer's first private coach on the professional tour in 2000

Lundgren later also coached Stan Wawrinka

Peter Lundgren in Wawrinka's box at the 2011 Australian Open

The tennis world is in shock. Peter Lundgren, Roger Federer's former coach, has died at the age of 59 in his native Sweden.

23.08.2024, 12:03

Lundgren's children Lukas and Julia made the news of his death public on Facebook. "One of the best has sadly left us far too soon. A coach, player, friend and father. An inspiration and a helping hand to many, both on and off the pitch," they paid tribute to their father. "The impression you left and the memories will live on forever."

Alongside Mats Wilander and Stefan Edberg, Lundgren was part of the golden generation of Swedish tennis. He won three ATP tournaments in the 1980s and made it to 25th place in the world rankings. However, he was even more successful as a coach.

Lundgren was Roger Federer's first private coach on the professional tour in 2000. The Basel native also won his first of 20 Grand Slam titles with him at Wimbledon in 2003. He later coached Marcelo Rios, Marcos Baghdatis, Grigor Dimitrov, Marat Safin and, from August 2010 to September 2011, Stan Wawrinka.

Lundgren had been struggling with health problems for some time. Last fall, the diabetic had to have his left foot amputated following a fracture and an infection.

SDA

