  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League First win of the season for Wil

SDA

23.8.2024 - 22:13

Wil coach Marco Hämmerli saw his team put in a convincing performance
Wil coach Marco Hämmerli saw his team put in a convincing performance
Keystone

FC Wil celebrate their first win of the season in the Challenge League. After gaining just one point in their first four games, the team from eastern Switzerland beat Neuchâtel Xamax 4-0 at home.

23.08.2024, 22:13

23.08.2024, 22:17

Striker Simone Rapp scored a brace within six minutes to make it 3:0 (60'). Tim Staubli was responsible for the 1-0 in the 15th minute and Kastrijot Ndau (69) made it 4-0 from the penalty spot. 9-1 shots on goal underlined the superiority of the hosts, who have left the bottom of the table. It was the second defeat in the current championship for Xamax, who are now fifth in the table.

SDA

More from the department

Super League. Basel strengthens offense with Kevin Carlos

Super LeagueBasel strengthens offense with Kevin Carlos

Fan violence. St. Gallen police use rubber bullets after football match

Fan violenceSt. Gallen police use rubber bullets after football match

England. Manchester City make Gündogan's recall campaign perfect

EnglandManchester City make Gündogan's recall campaign perfect