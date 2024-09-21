A hard-fought game between GC and Servette ends 2-2 Keystone

Grasshoppers and Servette drew 2-2 in the seventh round of the Super League, with two first-time goals in a game with plenty of scoring opportunities.

Grasshoppers took the lead in the 23rd minute through new signing Mathieu Choinière. The Canadian nodded a corner from Giotto Morandi into the net. It was the 25-year-old's first goal in his first game for GC.

At the other end, Usman Simbakoli also scored for the first time for his new club. The 22-year-old scored in the 11th minute of stoppage time in the first half to make it 2-1 for the visitors, after Dereck Kutesa had previously equalized.

The long stoppage time had become necessary because referee Tobias Thies had injured himself after a few minutes and Stefan Horisberger had to take over for him.

Young-Jun Lee scored for the home team shortly after the break. Following a corner, the South Korean poked the ball over the line at the second post. It was the second goal in the third game for the 21-year-old new signing from Grasshoppers.

An unpleasant scene occurred around 20 minutes before the end. Morandi committed an unsporting act against Gaël Ondoua, who retaliated with an assault and was sent off. Despite being outnumbered, GC were unable to score another goal. The Zurich side have thus been waiting for a win against Geneva since September 2019. At least GC earned a point against Servette after seven consecutive defeats.

GC - Servette 2:2 (1:2)

4371 spectators. - SR Thies. - Goals: 23rd Choinière (Morandi) 1:0. 34th Kutesa (Douline) 1:1. 45th Simbakoli (Tsunemoto) 1:2. 54th Lee Young-Jun 2:2.

GC Zurich: Hammel; Schmitz (91. Abels), Tobers (46. Seko), Decarli, Persson; Choinière (64. Meyer), Ndenge, Abrashi (81. Mabil); Morandi, Kittel (65. Muci), Lee Young-Jun.

Servette: Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Douline (52. Antunes), Ondoua; von Moos (69. Guillemenot), Cognat (91. Baron), Kutesa; Simbakoli (69. Stevanovic).

Remarks: 72nd red card against Ondoua (assault). Cautions: 36th Douline, 72nd Morandi, 73rd Cognat, 85th Rouiller.

